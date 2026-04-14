Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

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It’s raining on stage at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. The stage version of the 1952 musical is back, and many of the previous cast members are revising their roles. Kimberly Doreen Burns is back as Kathy Selden, and Sarah Hund returns as the glamorous and grating Lina Lamont. Joseph Rafael Davila is the new Don Lockwood and brings his exuberance and wonderful singing voice to the role.

Choreographing is provided by Doug King, who previously played Cosmo Brown. He understands the intensity required for the dancing in this musical. He’s more than up for the job and keeps the actors flitting around the stage in one elaborate performance after another. The tap dancing is the highlight of the production.

One of my personal favorites is “Moses Supposes,” a playful number that highlights the performers’ skills. Davila, Hill, and Kenny Shepard (Diction Teacher) never fail to stay in synch and hit their marks.

Pacing in the show is tricky as the big “Singin’ in the Rain” number has to come right at the end of the first act. Rain cleanup happens during intermission, and then the second act struggles to fill the time with “Broadway Melody” and Lina’s faux reflective “What’s Wrong with Me?”. The payoff is still worth it as the big finish provides laughs and a satisfying ending.

With this show, come for the familiar old songs you recognize and the brilliant tap dancing, and you won’t be disappointed.

Don't Miss the Show

Performances: Singin’ in the Rain runs until May 23rd.

Tickets: To purchase tickets, call (317) 872-9664 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Prices range from $59 to $87 and include the show, tax, coffee, tea, and the buffet.

Photos courtesy of Beef & Boards

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