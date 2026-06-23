New “Power of Love” Grant for High Schools Launched at the International Thespian Festival

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Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Huey Lewis and book writer Jonathan Abrams surprised the crowd at the International Thespian Festival (ITF)'s Opening Showcase Sunday night with an announcement: ten U.S. high schools will receive production grants to stage their musical Heart of Rock and Roll during the 2026-27 school year.

Lewis and Abrams took the stage alongside John Prignano, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education and Development at Music Theatre International (MTI), to debut the Heart of Rock and Roll “Power of Love” Production Grant, an initiative supported by the Educational Theatre Foundation.

Heart of Rock and Roll is a vibrant, jukebox musical with a book by Jonathan Abrams and music and lyrics by Huey Lewis and his pop-rock band, Huey Lewis and the News, with new orchestrations of their music by Brian Usifer. Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love,” “Hip to Be Square,” and “If This Is It,” Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it'll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends to figure out what kind of life they really want.

Each awarded school will receive a free production license for Heart of Rock and Roll, paired with a requirement to host an intergenerational community event or outreach program of their own design — because just as Huey Lewis's music has always brought people together, school theatre has the power to do the same.

“On stage at ITF, Jonathan [Abrams] shared that the musical 'is built on a pretty simple idea: music has the power to wake something up inside you. It can remind you who you are, what you love, and what you are brave enough to go after,” said Prignano. “That is exactly why we are so proud to help bring this show to schools. Because we know what happens when students get their hands on material that is joyful, theatrical, funny, full of heart, and built for an ensemble.”

About the Grant

Each selected school will be awarded complimentary licensing to perform Heart of Rock and Roll. As part of the grant program, each school will design their own outreach program connected to their production in the spirit of inter-generational connections and the “power of love.”

Eligibility and Criteria: Open to all accredited high schools in the United States. Applicants will be evaluated on their incorporation of “the power of love” and community outreach plans, including unique and fun ideas.

Visit https://foundation.schooltheatre.org/grants/production-grants/ for the application link and details.

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