Efroymson Grant Supports Songbook Academy 2022

The Central Indiana-based Efroymson Family Fund has awarded a $75,000 grant to continue its national sponsorship of the annual Songbook Academy summer intensive, the Great American Songbook Foundation's signature educational program.

Now celebrating its 13th year in 2022, the Songbook Academy is the nation's leading music intensive for high school students with a focus on the Great American Songbook, those timeless standards from the worlds of pop, jazz, Broadway and Hollywood.

Each year, hundreds of talented teen vocalists from across the country submit video auditions to apply for just 40 openings at the weeklong academy, a life-changing opportunity to learn and perform under the guidance of Broadway performers, entertainment industry professionals and educators from top college arts programs. The week culminates in a final concert - emceed by Songbook Foundation founder and five-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein - in which the participants celebrate their talents and showcase the growth they have experienced during the week.

The 2022 Songbook Academy is scheduled July 16-23, with the final concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

The mission of the Great American Songbook Foundation, founded in 2007 by five-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein, is to inspire and educate by celebrating the Great American Songbook - the timeless standards of pop, jazz, Broadway and Hollywood. Headquartered at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, the Foundation advances this rich legacy by curating physical artifacts of its creators, performers and publishers; operating a multimedia exhibit gallery; overseeing the Songbook Hall of Fame; offering programs for the public and research opportunities for scholars and artists; and providing educational opportunities for student musicians, including the annual Songbook Academy summer intensive. The Foundation is a Cultural Affiliate of the Los Angeles-based Grammy Museum. More information is available at www.TheSongbook.org.

The Efroymson Family Fund, a donor-advised fund of the Central Indiana Community Foundation, continues a long legacy of charitable commitment by the Efroymson family in central Indiana. The Efroymson Family Fund was established in 1998 by Dan and Lori Efroymson to promote the viability of communities and to date has awarded more the $127 million in grants in central Indiana and beyond. For more information about the Efroymson Family Fund, visit efroymsonfamilyfund.org.