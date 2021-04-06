India has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in India. Check out the list below!

Are you a performing arts student who is interested in blogging about your school productions and the theatre scene in India? Contact us here.

Looking to list your school in a roundup or submit a correction? Get in touch here.

Film & Television Institute of India

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) was set up by the Government of India in 1960, in the premises of the erstwhile Prabhat Studios in Pune.

The FTII Campus currently stands on the grounds of the erstwhile Prabhat Studio. Prabhat Studio was a pioneer in the business of filmmaking and shifted to Pune from Kolhapur in 1933. The archaic studios of the time, which were the production grounds for the films of Prabhat are still present and are being used at FTII. The old Studios of Prabhat are now heritage structures and FTII students continue to work at the world's oldest functioning film shooting studios.

Learn more here.

AAFT

AAFT is a global pioneer in facilitating media and arts education since more than 27 years. We offer 50+ professional courses in the disciplines of Cinema, Fashion, Journalism and Mass Communication, Animation, Advertising, Music, Dance, Event Management, Digital Marketing, DJ, Interior Design and many more. We have successfully trained more than 1,00,000 students from 180+ countries till date.

Learn more here.

Whistling Woods International

Our industry-oriented course curriculum is a unique hybrid of theoretical and practical aspects that ensure a collaborative learning process through interactive sessions with the film industry experts, and hands-on experience of practicing the craft on a regular basis.

Our students also undergo rigorous study in several co-curricular studies like Film Appreciation, International Art Literature Culture, Production Design & Music.

Degree courses in Filmmaking are accredited by the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development.

Learn more here.

National School of Drama

The National School of Drama is one of the foremost theatre training institutions in the world and the only one of its kind in India. It was set up by the Sangeet Natak Akademi as one of its constituent units in 1959. In 1975, it became an independent entity and was registered as an autonomous organization under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860, fully financed by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Training in the School is highly intensive and is based on a thorough, comprehensive, carefully planned syllabus which covers every aspect of theatre and in which theory is related to practice. As a part of their training, students are required to produce plays which are then performed before the public.

Learn more here.

University of Calicut

The University of Calicut is the largest University in Kerala. Established in the year 1968, it is the second university to be set up in Kerala. The University aims to nurture excellence in education and research in its catchment areas of Northern Kerala, historically consigned to the periphery of Kerala's academic map. The University lays its emphasis on fostering quality human resource and promoting productive research that benefit both local communities and wider humanity.The University was created through a Government plan bifurcating Kerala University. As per the plan, the four post-graduate departments of the University of Kerala operating in Calicut were annexed to the new University along with fifty four constituent colleges spread across seven northern districts. With 'Nirmaya Karmana Sree' as it motto, the University has been able to surmount all challenges and emerge as the largest residential cum affiliating University in Kerala. With 30 post graduate departments and 426 colleges it has become a beacon of hope and enlightenment for hundreds of thousands of young men and women in North Kerala.

Learn more here.