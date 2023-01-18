Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Role of Women Highlighted in Major Exhibition Opening at New Museum in Bangalore

The exhibit opens on Saturday 18 February 2023.

Jan. 18, 2023  

The Role of Women Highlighted in Major Exhibition Opening at New Museum in Bangalore

MAP Museum of Art and Photography will open its doors to the public in Bangalore, the capital city of South India, on Saturday 18 February 2023.

The opening exhibition, Visible/Invisible: Representation of Women in Art Through the MAP Collection, explores the paradox of how visible women are in Indian art over the ages and yet how invisible they seem in the public domain.

The exhibition's Curator and Director of MAP, Kamini Sawhney, said: "For centuries, while women have been one of the central themes of artistic representation, the image builders have largely been male, allowing women very little agency over the nature of their representation. In the Nationalist struggle against colonial rule, India appropriated the defining image of a woman as the mother to symbolise the country. The body of the woman and the geography of the nation were identified as one. It is disturbing to see, today, that while the performing arts, literature, activism and the feminist movement in India reflect changing perceptions and attitudes, the language of visual culture has not shifted the bar as far as it needs to."

Divided into four interconnected narratives: Goddess and Mortal, Sexuality and Desire, Power and Violence, and Struggle and Resistance, more than 130 works in all media from MAP's extensive permanent collection are included, focusing particularly on works from the 20th and 21st century.

Contemporary artists featured in the exhibition include Mrinalini Mukherjee, Bhupen Khakhar, Arpita Singh, KG Subramanyan. From MAP's celebrated photography collection key figures are included such as Gauri Gill, Anoli Perera, Chitra Ganesh, Pushpamala N and Clare Arni, Indu Antony, Fazal Sheikh and Jyoti Bhatt.

The exhibition showcases commissioned works by Arshi Ahmadzai, Rahee Punyashloka, Ranjeeta Kumari, Renuka Rajiv and Payana in collaboration with the Bangalore based media and arts collective Maraa. These works represent new ideas around gender and caste by showcasing voices that are underrepresented in mainstream art historical discussions. They provide a context to the work of sexual minority communities, and practices that highlight the intersection of caste and labour.

In addition, the show features tactile responses to certain artworks, made by artists Gurjeet Singh and Akshata Mokashi, to encourage a multisensorial experience.

A 240 page fully illustrated catalogue for the exhibition is available including an introduction by Kamini Sawhney, Director of MAP, and essays by Professor Shukla Sawan, artist and scholar based in Delhi, Vijeta Kumar, writer and teacher based in Bangalore, and Arushi Vats, curator and writer based in Delhi.




AN EVENING WITH CHEKHOV Comes to Delhi This Weekend Photo
AN EVENING WITH CHEKHOV Comes to Delhi This Weekend
In the biting cold winter of Delhi, the warmth of Chekov is calling you. Towering theatre personalities like SUNIT TANDON, SOHAILA KAPUR, VISHAAL SETHIA, ARTI NAYAR, SONALI SHARMA AND TARIQUE HASSAN, will be part of an 'Evening With Chekov' consisting of two short comedies by the 19th-century Russian playwright, Anton Chekov.
Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival 2023 Set For Next Month Photo
Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival 2023 Set For Next Month
The much-awaited Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival (MSLF) is back with its 14th edition and is set to run from 03rd to 07th February, 2023.
Harpreet Live With Full Band Comes to India Habitat Centre This Weekend Photo
Harpreet Live With Full Band Comes to India Habitat Centre This Weekend
Young Indian musician Harpreet is a genre in himself, he creates a bridge between the written word and music. Having always charmed his listeners, this time Harpreet will be back on stage with full band. He will charm us with his rocking band  on Saturday 7th January at 7pm at Stein Auditorium.
Utsav Educational and Cultural Society Presents Dance Performance From Vinod Kevin Bachan Photo
Utsav Educational and Cultural Society Presents Dance Performance From Vinod Kevin Bachan in SUTRA - THE TALE THAT NEVER ENDS
Utsav Educational & Cultural Society – an NGO founded by Ranjana Gauhar- Padmashree and SNA Awardee – organised a dance performance of talented Odissi dancer Vinod Kevin Bachan, who hails from Trinidad and Tobago. His performance in “Sutra - The Tales That Never Ends” was held on December 21st, 2022, at 7pm in The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, Delhi.

More Hot Stories For You


AN EVENING WITH CHEKHOV Comes to Delhi This WeekendAN EVENING WITH CHEKHOV Comes to Delhi This Weekend
January 9, 2023

In the biting cold winter of Delhi, the warmth of Chekov is calling you. Towering theatre personalities like SUNIT TANDON, SOHAILA KAPUR, VISHAAL SETHIA, ARTI NAYAR, SONALI SHARMA AND TARIQUE HASSAN, will be part of an 'Evening With Chekov' consisting of two short comedies by the 19th-century Russian playwright, Anton Chekov.
Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival 2023 Set For Next MonthMahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival 2023 Set For Next Month
January 9, 2023

The much-awaited Mahindra Sanatkada Lucknow Festival (MSLF) is back with its 14th edition and is set to run from 03rd to 07th February, 2023.
Harpreet Live With Full Band Comes to India Habitat Centre This WeekendHarpreet Live With Full Band Comes to India Habitat Centre This Weekend
January 3, 2023

Young Indian musician Harpreet is a genre in himself, he creates a bridge between the written word and music. Having always charmed his listeners, this time Harpreet will be back on stage with full band. He will charm us with his rocking band  on Saturday 7th January at 7pm at Stein Auditorium.
Utsav Educational and Cultural Society Presents Dance Performance From Vinod Kevin Bachan in SUTRA - THE TALE THAT NEVER ENDSUtsav Educational and Cultural Society Presents Dance Performance From Vinod Kevin Bachan in SUTRA - THE TALE THAT NEVER ENDS
December 22, 2022

Utsav Educational & Cultural Society – an NGO founded by Ranjana Gauhar- Padmashree and SNA Awardee – organised a dance performance of talented Odissi dancer Vinod Kevin Bachan, who hails from Trinidad and Tobago. His performance in “Sutra - The Tales That Never Ends” was held on December 21st, 2022, at 7pm in The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, Delhi.
Siddharth Chauhan's Debut Feature AMAR COLONY Wins FFSI K.R. Mohanan AwardSiddharth Chauhan's Debut Feature AMAR COLONY Wins FFSI K.R. Mohanan Award
December 18, 2022

Award-winning filmmaker Siddharth Chauhan's debut feature film set in his home town Shimla, Amar Colony has won the 'FFSI K.R. Mohanan Award' for 'Best Debut Director from India' at the distinguished 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), recently held in Thiruvananthapuram.
share