Hyderabad Will Host Beyond Dance Festival: Celebrating Art Without Borders

The city of Hyderabad is set to host the mesmerising Beyond Dance Festival on October 28th and 29th, 2023. Organised by Goethe-Zentrum, Dark Vibe Society, with venue support from EXT and The Moonshine Project in Filmnagar, Hyderabad, this two-day festival promises to be a celebration of dance that transcends borders and defies conventional norms.The festival is being supported by Telangana Government's Tribal Welfare Department and Telangana Delphic Association.

Under the overarching theme of Art Knows No Borders, the Beyond Dance Festival aims to highlight the universal language of dance that resonates deeply with the human soul, transcending geographical, cultural, and societal boundaries. The festival will feature a diverse array of performances, showcasing classical and contemporary dance forms, fusion of global influences, and indigenous styles that shine brightly on the international stage.

The Beyond Dance festival, curated by Vaibhav Kumar Modi, brings together a unique blend of artists, dancers, and performers who challenge norms, inspire change, and spark meaningful conversations through their dance expressions. These artists break stereotypes and prove that art truly knows no bounds.

The festival is guided by distinguished advisors, including Amita Desai, Executive Director of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad and Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany, Ajay Misra, IAS (Retd.), Honorary Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society (Telangana State Branch), and Pranati Khanna, a renowned designer and artiste.

Amita Desai, Executive Director of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, said, "The Beyond Dance Festival is very much in line with the ethos of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad. We aim to break boundaries, to look beyond, and to include performance spaces, thoughts, individuals, and orientations that often do not receive centre stage attention. Both audiences and organisers tend to overlook events and issues that are actually integral to our life and culture. It has been Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad's endeavour to include these initiatives. We not only look beyond dance and the spaces that represent it but also beyond the traditions that exist in the field of dance and among dancers, in order to embrace efforts and initiatives that go beyond these boundaries. We are very excited about the diverse range of people brought together by Vaibhav Kumar Modi and Dark Vibe Society."

Vaibhav Kumar Modi, curator, Beyond Dance Festival, said, "Hyderabad has always been a city of acceptance, where a variety of cultures have melted into each other since time immemorial. This is why Hyderabad has served as a global stage for both the old and the new, the contemporary and the modern, and everything in between. This dance festival stands as a testament to the fact that an artist's value does not lie in the number of followers. The Beyond Dance Festival is aimed at the youth, inviting them to witness artists who have been breaking stereotypes and driving change with their work."

Vaibhav Kumar Modi added that the festival ticket is paying as you like, allowing a wider range of audience to come and experience the world of dance without having to worry about the price of a ticket.

Beyond Dance Festival collaborates with various community partners, such as Dragvanti, Queer Nilayam, Mobbera Foundation, IMP X, QT Centre, Nirlojyo, and more, showcasing the festival's commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

Ajay Misra, IAS (Retd.), Honorary Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society (Telangana State Branch), said, "Hyderabad, a city steeped in culture, has long embraced a global perspective. Thanks to events like the Beyond Dance Festival, supported by Goethe-Zentrum, Dark Vibe Society, and youth organisations, the city is continuously evolving and enriching its cultural wavelength. These initiatives infuse fresh perspectives into Hyderabad, expanding the horizons of art, dance, and culture, further strengthening its global consciousness."

Another advisor, Pranati Khanna, a renowned designer and artist, said, "Hyderabad is understated and humble in its approach towards the arts. We need to be out there on bigger stages, showcasing what we're all about. I think the Beyond Dance Festival will put Hyderabad on the map. Over the last few days, we have seen many people who are representing the city in inclusivity, arts, music, and dance. This is a fantastic way for us to come together as a collective, appreciate dance as an art, witness new talent, and network. Forums like this don't happen often, and I hope this is the start of something new in the phenomenon. Inclusivity in dance is a fairly new thing; we've never heard of contemporary dance, traditional dance, Drag, and Voguing, and many other offshoots of dance sharing one stage together."

The Beyond Dance Festival will feature an impressive array of artists who will deliver captivating performances. Abhijith Aji will combine Indian classical and ballet in a solo act, while Amy Kumar, Shivani, and Jason Corder will present an enchanting Kuchipudi duet. Anita MuktaaShourya will showcase the Mohiniyattam, and Harsha Maheshwari will infuse contemporary hip-hop into a body-positive solo performance. The Hyderabad Tango Community will offer a passionate Argentinian Tango duet, while Jiya Labeija will mesmerise with voguing and drag. Mohit Shridhar will blend tradition with a contemporary twist in his Kathak solo, and Pooja Sharma Rekha will bring the enchantment of Bollywood to the stage. Raqsology will dazzle with a group belly dance performance, and the Indigenous Telangana Tribal Dance Group will enchant with their tribal folk traditions. This lineup will offer a truly diverse and spectacular range of dance forms for our audience to enjoy.

The event will also feature workshops for beginners of different dance forms allowing people to explore. Much like any Dark Vibe Society events, the Beyond Dance Festival is completely inclusive- it is not limited to the dance community but for everyone to come and enjoy the magic of dance. .

The Festival will also feature a Panel Discussion on Teaching Dance, Reaching Knowledge, curated and moderated Drag Artist and City-based Queer Activist, Patruni Chidananda Sastry.

The festival expects a footfall of 300 to 400 people, and it promises a diverse range of activities, including an art flea market featuring local brands and small businesses.The event will be hosted at the vibrant venues of EXT and The Moonshine Project in Filmnagar, Hyderabad. EXT, known for its commitment to inclusivity and safety, is the perfect setting for this celebration of dance and culture.