AMARRASS NIGHTS returns to Delhi's Sunder Nursery with Sufiana, Qawwali and Tarranum

Amarrass Records invites you back to 'AMARRASS NIGHTS at Delhi's Sunder Nursery' on Saturday, April 23 for Mehfil~e~ Tarranum, an evening of transportive music from Awadh, Lucknow and Uttarakhand in the cooling greens of the 16th-century heritage park complex adjacent to Humayun's Tomb.





Rehmat-e-Nusrat, a group of passionate young musicians from the hills of Uttarakhand, will enthrall you with the timeless tradition of qawwali in their unique way, and Askari Naqvi, a trained vocalist, will first take the stage to present a bouquet of Awadh & Lucknow through Tarranum. A cultural journey of Awadh and Lucknow weaved through couplets, songs and commentary based on different ragas and written in various Hindustani languages. It will have poems written by Sufis & Saints, songs sung by Begum Akhtar and Assemun (a miryasin who lived in Awadh). The performance by Askari Naqvi will be followed by young qawwals from Uttrakhand taking the stage. Their renditions of Sufiyana kalaams by Amir Khusrao, Meera Bai, Baba Bulleh Shah and, of course, the magical qawwalis of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan are sure to mesmerize the audience.

Ashutosh Sharma Co - Founder, Amarrass Records said "It's great to be back Live after 2 years @ Amarrass Night. Our ethos has been to present unknown gems for our discerning audience and continuing our musical journey we present two diverse voice. It will be a magical evening with these amazing musicians.

Event details and tickets available online at: https://www.amarrass.com/events