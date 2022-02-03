Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vincent Victoria to Present LOVE, MARRIAGE, AND HEARTBREAK

This limited engagement only has two performances. February 12th and 13th at Midtown Art Center 3414 Labranch Houston, Texas 77004.

Feb. 3, 2022  

With Valentine's Day and Black History Month always being a big part of February, Vincent Victoria Presents will be offering a theatrical presentation that will highlight both.

What's different about this play though is that instead of the typical romantic love stories or biographical plays about African Americans that are presented during this time of year, The Slave Narrative: Love, Marriage, and Heartbreak takes a look at the oftentimes heartbreaking but sometimes inspiring tales of love and commitment between enslaved African Americans during the Antebellum South.

Says producer/director Vincent Victoria " Marriages between slaves were not bound by a license and couples could be separated on the whim of their masters. Many times, the couples would never see each other again after the forced separation. But there are some truly inspiring instances where love and marriage still endured and survived for the slaves even under the cruelest circumstances.

The play set-in modern-day New York finds tourists at the famed Apollo Theater where a play about slavery is being performed and leads them to the forgotten love stories from the past. Most of the love stories in the play are culled from the vast number of interviews done with former slaves during the 1930's.

This limited engagement only has two performances. February 12th and 13th at Midtown Art Center 3414 Labranch Houston, Texas 77004. Showtime is 7pm each night and tickets are available at http://www.vincentvictoriapresents.com . Discounts for Seniors and Students at the door.


