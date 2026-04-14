Tickets to go on Sale This Week for Heller Awards For Young Artists 2026

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Texas Performing Arts has revealed tickets to the Heller Awards for Young Artists (HAYAs) 2026 ceremony tickets will go on sale April 15.

The 13th annual award ceremony will take place on May 6, 2026 for the first time at Bass Concert Hall, the home of Broadway in Austin. The awards will start at 7:00pm with red carpet festivities beginning at 5:30pm. A full list of nominations and the 2026 participating schools can be found HERE. The live stream revealing the 2026 nominees can be viewed HERE.

Central Texas native and Broadway star Vincent Jamal Hooper will host the ceremony. Having played the lead role of Simba on Broadway in the global phenomenon The Lion King from 2023 to 2026, Vincent has also performed alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda and around the world in Hamilton as Aaron Burr, George Washington, Lafayette/Jefferson, King George III, and Alexander Hamilton. He is also a songwriter/recording artist and accomplished TV star who just wrapped filming the highly anticipated sequel series of A Different World for Netflix. Vincent is an alumnus of Round Rock ISD who credits his grade school theater teacher with instilling his love of acting.

With more than 400 students taking the stage and working behind the scenes that night, attendees will experience an evening that celebrates the young artists of Central Texas with performances by current nominees. Additionally, the Impact Arts Select Ensemble will perform the opening number with 45 individual HAYA nominees featured, showcasing the fresh talent of this prestigious group that represents over 28 area schools. With additional performances throughout the evening by the Select Ensemble as well as Lead Performer medleys representing the male and female categories, the event will culminate in a finale that brings two students from each of the participating high schools together on stage to perform.