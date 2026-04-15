Theatre Under The Stars Leading Ladies Luncheon Raises Over $140,000 for Houston Arts

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Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) welcomed a group of supporters on April 10 for its annual Leading Ladies Luncheon at the iconic Tony's on Richmond Avenue. The sold-out celebration honored Helen Shaffer with the prestigious Shirley Stein Outstanding Champion in the Arts and Education Award, recognizing her dedication to advancing arts education and advocacy in the Houston community.

For the fifth consecutive year, the event reached capacity, demonstrating the growing enthusiasm for this beloved spring tradition. Under the leadership of event chair June Deadrick, the luncheon raised nearly $140,000 in support of TUTS' mission to make musical theatre accessible to everyone in the Houston community.

“What I love most about TUTS is how we're able to enrich lives and shape the future of the arts right here in Houston—whether it's through our breathtaking mainstage productions, inclusive education programs, or meaningful community engagement,” said Deadrick. “Events like this one make all of that possible.”

Deadrick was joined in leading this year's luncheon by host committee members Dolores Cavatore, Theresa Chang, Kallie Gallagher, Paula Harris, Demetra Jones, Mady Kades, Jay Landa, Patrice Baumann McKinney, David Peck, Elaine Pickle, Amy Pierce, Katie Pryor, Regina Rogers, Julie Schweers, and Robin Stein.

The program was emceed by Courtney Markowitz, who guided guests through a program celebrating the artists, educators, and volunteers who help strengthen Houston's vibrant arts community.

This year's luncheon also honored Dr. Bobby Linhart of Houston Christian High School as Arts Educator of the Year and Meredith Alexander of Class ACT Productions as Community Volunteer of the Year.

Adding to the program, Abeer Shiddiqui, Nathan Bryant, and Sophia Von Koschembahr performed various Broadway songs, showcasing the extraordinary talent nurtured through TUTS Education programs.

Notable guests in attendance included: Council Member Sallie Alcorn, Elaine Balagia, Kristen Cannon, Pam Gallagher, Paula Harris, Lisa Helfman, Mady Kades, Alice Mao, Phil Morabito, Shelly Mulanax, Sarah Pope, Cissy Segall Davis, Chelsea Stavis, Deborah Stavis, and Jennifer Stringer.