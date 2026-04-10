STOMP and More Set for Performing Arts Houston 60th Anniversary Season
Highlights include The Joffrey Ballet, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Morgan Freeman narrating a Symphonic Blues Experience, and more.
Performing Arts Houston has announced its 2026–2027 Diamond Anniversary Season, marking 60 years since the organization’s founding alongside Jones Hall. The season will feature 41 engagements spanning dance, music, theater, and multidisciplinary performance, with artists from more than 18 countries. Programming will run from August 2026 through July 2027 across venues including Jones Hall, the Wortham Center, and Miller Outdoor Theatre.
Highlights of the season include The Joffrey Ballet performing Alexander Ekman’s Midsummer Night's Dream as part of the Jones Hall anniversary celebration, and the return of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for its 22nd Houston engagement, featuring Revelations at every performance. Morgan Freeman will narrate Symphonic Blues Experience, a program exploring the roots of Delta blues with live orchestra and musicians.
The season will also include The Complete Piano Etudes by Philip Glass, performed by a lineup of internationally recognized pianists. Additional artists scheduled to appear include pianist Bruce Liu, guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas, accordionist Théo Ould, and vocal group The King’s Singers, alongside ensembles such as the Aga Khan Master Musicians.
Family and multidisciplinary programming will feature productions including Dog Man: The Musical, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical, and a live-to-film presentation of Coco. Other events include STOMP, a return engagement by the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, and appearances by storyteller Ira Glass and humorist David Sedaris.
Two full-length world premiere commissions by Houston artists will be presented as part of the New/Now initiative, including Dear Prairie View by Harrison Guy and Last Day, County Fair by Ben Chavez. The season will also include the Houston World Bluegrass Jamboree, a free event at Miller Outdoor Theatre featuring international performers.
Community engagement initiatives will continue through programs such as the Student Art Contest, artist residencies, and public performances by The Concert Truck. The Every Tenth Seat program will allocate 10 percent of tickets to students, veterans, and community partners.
2026–2027 Diamond Anniversary Season Listings
Morgan Freeman's Symphonic Blues Experience
Brown Theater
Friday August 7, 2026
Houston Mariachi Festival
Brown Theater
Friday–Sunday August 28–30, 2026
Harrison Guy: Dear Prairie View
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Friday–Saturday September 4–5, 2026
The Complete Piano Etudes by Philip Glass
Jones Hall
Saturday September 12, 2026
Ben Chavez: Last Day, County Fair
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Friday–Saturday September 25–26, 2026
Pablo Sáinz-Villegas, guitar
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Tuesday September 29, 2026
The Concert Truck
City of Houston Greater Area, In-school
Monday–Sunday October 5–11, 2026
Bruce Liu, piano
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Thursday October 22, 2026
The Joffrey Ballet: Alexander Ekman's Midsummer Night's Dream
Jones Hall
Friday–Saturday October 23–24, 2026
Manual Cinema: The 4th Witch
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Wednesday–Thursday October 28–29, 2026
Las Migas
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Tuesday November 3, 2026
Duck Pond by CIRCA
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Friday–Saturday November 6–7, 2026
Aga Khan Master Musicians
The Ismaili Center, Houston
Saturday November 7, 2026
An Evening with David Sedaris
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Sunday November 8, 2026
CelloGayageum
Asia Society of Houston
Friday November 13, 2026
An Evening of Alton Brown
Jones Hall
Friday November 13, 2026
Disney & Pixar's Coco in Concert
Jones Hall
Saturday–Sunday November 14–15, 2026
Akropolis Reed Quintet: Are We Dreaming the Same Dream?
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Saturday November 21, 2026
Meow Meow: Feline Festive Holiday
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Friday–Saturday December 18–19, 2026
Dog Man: The Musical
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Thursday–Sunday January 14–17, 2027
STOMP
Jones Hall
Tuesday–Sunday January 19–24, 2027
Angel Stanislav Wang, piano
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Thursday February 4, 2027
The King's Singers: Food, Glorious Food
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Friday February 5, 2027
Marvel Studios' Black Panther in Concert
Sarofim Hall at the Hobby Center
Monday February 15, 2027
Kodo
Jones Hall
Thursday February 25, 2027
Aida Cuevas: 50 Years Singing to México
Jones Hall
Friday February 26, 2027
Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Sunday March 7, 2027
Sam Green & Yo La Tengo: Trees
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Wednesday March 10, 2027
Avi Avital, mandolin with Ksenija Sidorova, accordion
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Tuesday March 16, 2027
Hayato Sumino, piano
Jones Hall
Monday March 22, 2027
Théotime Langlois de Swarte, violin with Justin Taylor, piano
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Tuesday March 23, 2027
Cirque Alice
Jones Hall
Tuesday–Saturday March 23–27, 2027
Théo Ould, accordion
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Thursday April 8, 2027
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Jones Hall
Friday–Sunday April 16–18, 2027
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Tuesday April 20, 2027
NoGravity Theatre: Divine Comedy Reloaded
Cullen Theater, Wortham Center
Friday–Saturday April 23–24, 2027
Country Gongbang
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Saturday May 1, 2027
JigJam
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Saturday May 1, 2027
MOMIX: Botanica
Jones Hall
Friday–Saturday June 18–19, 2027
Stories for Saturday Night: An Evening with Ira Glass
Jones Hall
Saturday July 10, 2027
Ticketing Information
Tickets for the 2026–2027 season are currently available to members and access pass holders, with public on-sale beginning June 9. Additional information is available at performingartshouston.org.
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