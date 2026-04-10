STOMP and More Set for Performing Arts Houston 60th Anniversary Season

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Performing Arts Houston has announced its 2026–2027 Diamond Anniversary Season, marking 60 years since the organization’s founding alongside Jones Hall. The season will feature 41 engagements spanning dance, music, theater, and multidisciplinary performance, with artists from more than 18 countries. Programming will run from August 2026 through July 2027 across venues including Jones Hall, the Wortham Center, and Miller Outdoor Theatre.

Highlights of the season include The Joffrey Ballet performing Alexander Ekman’s Midsummer Night's Dream as part of the Jones Hall anniversary celebration, and the return of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for its 22nd Houston engagement, featuring Revelations at every performance. Morgan Freeman will narrate Symphonic Blues Experience, a program exploring the roots of Delta blues with live orchestra and musicians.

The season will also include The Complete Piano Etudes by Philip Glass, performed by a lineup of internationally recognized pianists. Additional artists scheduled to appear include pianist Bruce Liu, guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas, accordionist Théo Ould, and vocal group The King’s Singers, alongside ensembles such as the Aga Khan Master Musicians.

Family and multidisciplinary programming will feature productions including Dog Man: The Musical, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical, and a live-to-film presentation of Coco. Other events include STOMP, a return engagement by the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, and appearances by storyteller Ira Glass and humorist David Sedaris.

Two full-length world premiere commissions by Houston artists will be presented as part of the New/Now initiative, including Dear Prairie View by Harrison Guy and Last Day, County Fair by Ben Chavez. The season will also include the Houston World Bluegrass Jamboree, a free event at Miller Outdoor Theatre featuring international performers.

Community engagement initiatives will continue through programs such as the Student Art Contest, artist residencies, and public performances by The Concert Truck. The Every Tenth Seat program will allocate 10 percent of tickets to students, veterans, and community partners.

2026–2027 Diamond Anniversary Season Listings

Morgan Freeman's Symphonic Blues Experience

Brown Theater

Friday August 7, 2026

Houston Mariachi Festival

Brown Theater

Friday–Sunday August 28–30, 2026

Harrison Guy: Dear Prairie View

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Friday–Saturday September 4–5, 2026

The Complete Piano Etudes by Philip Glass

Jones Hall

Saturday September 12, 2026

Ben Chavez: Last Day, County Fair

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Friday–Saturday September 25–26, 2026

Pablo Sáinz-Villegas, guitar

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Tuesday September 29, 2026

The Concert Truck

City of Houston Greater Area, In-school

Monday–Sunday October 5–11, 2026

Bruce Liu, piano

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Thursday October 22, 2026

The Joffrey Ballet: Alexander Ekman's Midsummer Night's Dream

Jones Hall

Friday–Saturday October 23–24, 2026

Manual Cinema: The 4th Witch

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Wednesday–Thursday October 28–29, 2026

Las Migas

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Tuesday November 3, 2026

Duck Pond by CIRCA

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Friday–Saturday November 6–7, 2026

Aga Khan Master Musicians

The Ismaili Center, Houston

Saturday November 7, 2026

An Evening with David Sedaris

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Sunday November 8, 2026

CelloGayageum

Asia Society of Houston

Friday November 13, 2026

An Evening of Alton Brown

Jones Hall

Friday November 13, 2026

Disney & Pixar's Coco in Concert

Jones Hall

Saturday–Sunday November 14–15, 2026

Akropolis Reed Quintet: Are We Dreaming the Same Dream?

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Saturday November 21, 2026

Meow Meow: Feline Festive Holiday

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Friday–Saturday December 18–19, 2026

Dog Man: The Musical

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Thursday–Sunday January 14–17, 2027

STOMP

Jones Hall

Tuesday–Sunday January 19–24, 2027

Angel Stanislav Wang, piano

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Thursday February 4, 2027

The King's Singers: Food, Glorious Food

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Friday February 5, 2027

Marvel Studios' Black Panther in Concert

Sarofim Hall at the Hobby Center

Monday February 15, 2027

Kodo

Jones Hall

Thursday February 25, 2027

Aida Cuevas: 50 Years Singing to México

Jones Hall

Friday February 26, 2027

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Sunday March 7, 2027

Sam Green & Yo La Tengo: Trees

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Wednesday March 10, 2027

Avi Avital, mandolin with Ksenija Sidorova, accordion

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Tuesday March 16, 2027

Hayato Sumino, piano

Jones Hall

Monday March 22, 2027

Théotime Langlois de Swarte, violin with Justin Taylor, piano

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Tuesday March 23, 2027

Cirque Alice

Jones Hall

Tuesday–Saturday March 23–27, 2027

Théo Ould, accordion

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Thursday April 8, 2027

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Jones Hall

Friday–Sunday April 16–18, 2027

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Tuesday April 20, 2027

NoGravity Theatre: Divine Comedy Reloaded

Cullen Theater, Wortham Center

Friday–Saturday April 23–24, 2027

Country Gongbang

Miller Outdoor Theatre

Saturday May 1, 2027

JigJam

Miller Outdoor Theatre

Saturday May 1, 2027

MOMIX: Botanica

Jones Hall

Friday–Saturday June 18–19, 2027

Stories for Saturday Night: An Evening with Ira Glass

Jones Hall

Saturday July 10, 2027

Ticketing Information

Tickets for the 2026–2027 season are currently available to members and access pass holders, with public on-sale beginning June 9. Additional information is available at performingartshouston.org.