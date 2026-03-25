LSC-CyFair Drama Will Stage THE SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING This April

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Set in 1869 and inspired by the history of female boxing in Victorian London, Lone Star College-CyFair's Drama Department pulls no punches in the "The Sweet Science of Bruising" this April.

Come see LSC-CyFair's talented drama students tell the story of four women, controlled by men and constrained by corsets, who discover unexpected freedom and power in the boxing ring in Joy Wilkinson's play.

Join their journey through grand drawing rooms, bustling theatres and rowdy Southwark pubs, as they fight inequality and each other to the final showdown where only one can become the Lady Boxing Champion of the World.

Get tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performances, as well as three matinee shows, April 9-18 in the Main Stage Theatre.

For information on upcoming Center for the Arts choral, instrumental and artistic spring semester events, go to LoneStar.edu/CFA.