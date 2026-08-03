Jesus Christ Superstar at Deluxe Theatre in Houston
Jesus Christ Superstar at Deluxe Theatre
Dates: August 14 – 17, 2026
Venue: Deluxe Theatre · Houston, TX · 3303 Lyons Avenue 77020
Type: Musical | Tickets: $30 | Box office: 7133646366
Jesus Christ Superstar
Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lyrics by Tim Rice
Directed by Alric Davis
In Jesus Christ Superstar, a revolutionary leader is elevated, scrutinized, and ultimately punished when his existence threatens systems of power. As Jesus rises as a leader in Jerusalem, friends, followers, and forces of power project their fears, hopes, and agendas onto his image, masking his humanity. Told through electrifying rock music, Sankofa brings this tried and true story to life by exploring who gets to remain human when the world demands a savior. Starring Nnandi Nwanwo as Jesus Christ, Juan Sebastian Cruz as Judas Iscariot, Raven Justine Troupe as Mary and featuring Christina Wells as King Herod.
The Sankofa Collective performs the timeless rock opera at the Deluxe Theatre from August 14 through August 17!
Age recommendation:
13 and up
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