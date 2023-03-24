Company OnStage Presents ART By Yasmina Reza, April 7- 29

The Company OnStage presents ART by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, directed by Karla Brandau, and produced by special arrangement with Dramatist Play Service.

How much would you pay for a white painting? Would it matter who the painter was? Would it be art? One of Marc's best friends, Serge, has just bought a very expensive painting. It's about five feet by four, all white with white diagonal lines. To Marc, the painting is a joke, but Serge insists Marc doesn't have the proper standard to judge the work. Another friend, Ivan, though burdened by his own problems, allows himself to be pulled into this disagreement. Eager to please, Ivan tells Serge he likes the painting.

Lines are drawn and these old friends square off over the canvas, using it as an excuse to relentlessly batter one another over various failures. As their arguments become less theoretical and more personal, they border on destroying their friendships. At the breaking point, Serge hands Marc a felt tip pen and dares him: "Go on." This is where the friendship is finally tested, and the aftermath of action, and its reaction, affirms the power of those bonds.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays April 7th - 29th, 2023 at 8:00 pm and a Sunday matinee performance on April 23rd, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $20.00 and are available at the door and through our box office at www.companyonstage.org . Reservations are strongly recommended as seating is limited.