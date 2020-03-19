Houston based author/ playwright/ publisher Bryan-Keyth Wilson will offer a free online writing class tonight, March 19, 2020, at 7 pm CST. This online class is for every level and will take writers on a step by step journey to creating their novels, plays or screenplays. The class will focus on The Snowflake Method and helping new/ experienced writers develop their plot and characters. Wilson started his writing journey at Sam Houston State University and later moved to NYC to work professionally as a writer/ performer. Wilson is a faculty member of The Black Writers Reunion & Conference and the creator of The Gulf-Coast Writers Retreat. He has written over 10 plays and published three books; HOOD BOY CHRONICLES, TRACK CHANGES & WHITE LIES and FOR COLORED BOYZ on the verge of a nervous breakdown/ when freedom ain't enuff.

Wilson Wrote:

"These times we are living in have drained us emotionally, physically and creatively. Theatres have been closed, contracted playwrights have been asked to give their royalties back and we are at a standstill when it comes to working, but our creativity has to continue to flow and we as an artistic community have to make ourselves accessible to the people. If you have a gift, share it, teach us. This is the perfect time to start on that book or play that you've been thinking about. Now is the time to get it done and I want to help! During this time of social distancing doesn't mean that we have to distance ourselves creatively. Come join me and let's Write Through It!"

The class will take place on Wilson's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/bryankeyth.wilson and on Instagram Live @literaryprince. Get your laptops and a cocktail and join Bryan-Keyth Wilson's free online writing class.





