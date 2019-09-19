Yidan Prize 2019 Announced, Laureates Named

The Yidan Prize, the world's largest in education, announces its 2019 laureates. Professor Usha GOSWAMI, Professor of Cognitive Developmental Neuroscience at the University of Cambridge, UK, has been awarded the Yidan Prize for Education Research, while Sir Fazle Hasan ABED, KCMG, Founder and Chair Emeritus of Bangladesh's BRAC has been granted the Yidan Prize for Education Development in recognition of his ground-breaking work.

Professor GOSWAMI's neuroscience research has made great strides in understanding brain function, which allows educators to design different teaching pedagogy, techniques and tools to help children with dyslexia and special needs to learn languages more effectively. As the Founder and Chair Emeritus of BRAC, the world's largest non-governmental organization, Sir Fazle's work of innovative Play Labs allows the poorest and the most vulnerable children to obtain high-quality and low-cost early childhood education.

The two laureates will receive their awards at the Yidan Prize Awards Presentation Ceremony. Distinguished guests from around the world will witness this memorable moment at a widely anticipated international education event.

This year's laureates were chosen by the Yidan Prize Judging Committee during a six-month judging process from an overwhelming number of strong candidates to the two laureates. The geographical reach of the nominated projects this year covers 129 countries or regions such as China, the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Brazil and others, indicating the significance of the Yidan Prize on the global stage. The 13 new countries on the list include Saudi Arabia, Belarus, North Macedonia, El Salvador, Gambia, Togo, Lesotho, Belize and others, representing a rich tapestry of different cultures and regions.

Dr. Charles CHEN Yidan, Founder of the Yidan Prize, expressed his thanks to the Judging Committee for their completion of the judging process in Hong Kong. He said: "I congratulate Professor Usha GOSWAMI and Sir Fazle Hasan ABED on their outstanding achievements and commitment to improving education. Knowledge attainment is an area that transcends racial, religious, economic and national boundaries, affecting everything from human health and the environment to well-being and personal fulfillment. I hope every country and region can benefit from the results of the best research and education development work, helping to create a better world through education."

Dr. CHEN added, "I believe, in the future, education will continue to evolve - alongside with technological breakthrough and social change - and we will have deeper understanding on education. To me, education itself is not an end goal; it is an ongoing process to help mankind pursue long-term individual well-being and sustainable social development."





Related Articles Shows View More Hong Kong Stories

More Hot Stories For You