Violinist Gil Shaham Performs Czech Music With The HK Phil

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will present one of the foremost violinists of our time, Gil Shaham, in a concert of thrilling and melodic Czech music. Under the baton of Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long, this concert will showcase Shaham's flawless technique and on-stage warmth in a Czech musical journey featuring works by Dvo k and Jan ek. The concert will take place at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall on 21 & 22 June.

Gil Shaham is considered a master of the concert world and is a sought-after artist on major international stages. He has won multiple Grammy Awards and in 2012 was named Musical America's Instrumentalist of the Year .

The concert will open with the Othello Overture, the third in a triology of overtures entitled P roda, ivot a L ska (Nature, Life and Love). Composed in 1892, Dvo k uses the title of Shakespeare's tragedy Othello to evoke how humans can destroy the great gift of love. This piece uses mysterious variations and melodic fluctuations to portray human tragedy.

The HK Phil will then perform Jan ek's rhapsody Taras Bulba, which is inspired by Russian novelist Nikolai Gogol and describes the war between the Cossacks and Poles. The piece weaves chant-like themes and epic brilliance, and reflects the strong patriotic feeling of the composer.

The centrepiece of this Czech musical journey is Dvo k's Violin Concerto. The work combines strong melodic material, drama, colour and technical brilliance, with abundant Czech flavour. Shaham's exquisite skill and unique interpretation are sure to dazzle in this rare concert treat for Hong Kong audiences.

Classics: Gil Shaham Plays Dvo k will be held on 21 & 22 June (Fri & Sat), 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced: HK$480, $380, $280, $180 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Hong Kong Stories

More Hot Stories For You