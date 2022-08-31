Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and Hong Kong Ballet Present CARMINA BURANA

Five performances of Carmina Burana will take place at Hong Kong Culture Centre's Grand Theatre on 14-16 October 2022.

Register for Hong Kong News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and Hong Kong Ballet Present CARMINA BURANA

Under the baton of HK Phil Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, acclaimed soloists, dancers, two choruses and the HK Phil present the world premiere of The Last Song by HKB's Choreographer-in-Residence Ricky Hu Songwei and Artistic Director Septime Webre's powerful dance masterpiece Carmina Burana. This epic double bill programme uniquely brings the world-class musicians of the HK Phil and the acclaimed dancers of HKB together for a celebration of culture and artistry combining riveting music with visually arresting dance.

Five performances of Carmina Burana will take place at Hong Kong Culture Centre's Grand Theatre on 14-16 October 2022. Tickets are now available at URBTIX.

Inspired by selections by J.S. Bach and Oscar Wilde's The Nightingaleand theRose, Hu creates his new work The Last Song, which features HK Phil Concertmaster Jing Wang and Principal Cello Richard Bamping as soloists, exploring the ultimate definition of beauty. Carl Orff's iconic Carmina Burana is a commanding interpretation of 24 medieval poems. With dances from medieval times to the present, Webre's choreography is influenced by Orff's bombastic music and by themes from Virginia Woolf's novella Orlando about our eternal search for love. A striking nine-metre scaffolding surrounding the stage holds over 100 members of the HK Phil Chorus and Hong Kong Children's Choir, joined by soprano Vivian Yau, tenor Ren Shengzhi and baritone Elliot Madore.

The production is exclusively sponsored by The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), and is one of the many initiatives supported by the HKJC's approved donation of HK$630 million to the Government of the HKSAR to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR. The Hong Kong Jockey Club is resolute in pursuing its purpose of acting continuously for the betterment of society, all in support of creating stronger communities together.





More Hot Stories For You


Poon Wai Sum Appointed as New HKRep Artistic DirectorPoon Wai Sum Appointed as New HKRep Artistic Director
August 26, 2022

The Council of the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre announced on 22nd August 2022 the appointment of Poon Wai Sum as the company's sixth Artistic Director, upon the retirement of Anthony Chan at the end of March 2023.
HK Phil Music Director Maestro Jaap Van Zweden Returns To Open The 2022/23 SeasonHK Phil Music Director Maestro Jaap Van Zweden Returns To Open The 2022/23 Season
August 25, 2022

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) opens its 2022/23 Season with Music Director Jaap van Zweden returning to Hong Kong to conduct two splendid programmes in two consecutive weeks of September – Season Opening:JAAP | Beethoven 9 on 9 & 10 September 2022(Fri & Sat),and National Day Concert: Tan Dun & Bruckner on 16 & 17 September 2022 (Fri & Sat), both in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.
HK Phil and HKAPA Announce Selected Musicians For The Orchestra Academy Hong Kong 2022/23 SeasonHK Phil and HKAPA Announce Selected Musicians For The Orchestra Academy Hong Kong 2022/23 Season
August 18, 2022

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) and The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts (HKAPA) announced the musicians selected for The Orchestra Academy Hong Kong (TOA)'s two schemes in its second season.
Lio Kuokman and Johnny Yim's JOURNEY OF TIME Comes to the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall Next MonthLio Kuokman and Johnny Yim's JOURNEY OF TIME Comes to the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall Next Month
August 15, 2022

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will celebrate the coming of the 2022/23 Season with a refreshing and nostalgic musical journey of Cantopop classics re-arranged for symphony orchestra by Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman and renowned composer, arranger and producer Johnny Yim.
HK Phil Announces Second Commission From The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Hong Kong Composers SchemeHK Phil Announces Second Commission From The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Hong Kong Composers Scheme
August 10, 2022

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra has announced that Simon Yip Sai-man has been awarded a commission for a new composition for the second edition of The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Hong Kong Composers Scheme (Composers Scheme).