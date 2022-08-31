The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and Hong Kong Ballet Present CARMINA BURANA

Under the baton of HK Phil Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, acclaimed soloists, dancers, two choruses and the HK Phil present the world premiere of The Last Song by HKB's Choreographer-in-Residence Ricky Hu Songwei and Artistic Director Septime Webre's powerful dance masterpiece Carmina Burana. This epic double bill programme uniquely brings the world-class musicians of the HK Phil and the acclaimed dancers of HKB together for a celebration of culture and artistry combining riveting music with visually arresting dance.

Five performances of Carmina Burana will take place at Hong Kong Culture Centre's Grand Theatre on 14-16 October 2022. Tickets are now available at URBTIX.

Inspired by selections by J.S. Bach and Oscar Wilde's The Nightingaleand theRose, Hu creates his new work The Last Song, which features HK Phil Concertmaster Jing Wang and Principal Cello Richard Bamping as soloists, exploring the ultimate definition of beauty. Carl Orff's iconic Carmina Burana is a commanding interpretation of 24 medieval poems. With dances from medieval times to the present, Webre's choreography is influenced by Orff's bombastic music and by themes from Virginia Woolf's novella Orlando about our eternal search for love. A striking nine-metre scaffolding surrounding the stage holds over 100 members of the HK Phil Chorus and Hong Kong Children's Choir, joined by soprano Vivian Yau, tenor Ren Shengzhi and baritone Elliot Madore.

The production is exclusively sponsored by The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), and is one of the many initiatives supported by the HKJC's approved donation of HK$630 million to the Government of the HKSAR to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR. The Hong Kong Jockey Club is resolute in pursuing its purpose of acting continuously for the betterment of society, all in support of creating stronger communities together.