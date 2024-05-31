The HK Phil's 50th Season Culminates with Performances Led by Jaap van Zweden and Tarmo Peltokoski

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To mark the grand finale of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil)'s 50th Season, HK Phil Music Director Jaap van Zweden and guest conductor Tarmo Peltokoski will perform with a lineup of world-class soloists including vocalists Brian Mulligan, Jennifer Holloway, Nikolai Schukoff, Richard Trey Smagur, Ain Anger, Maya Yahav Gour, and pianist Seong-Jin Cho in a series of performances throughout June and July. Tickets are limited, so don't miss out on these extraordinary musical experiences!

Swire Community Concert: Summertime, Party Time (15 June)

Kickstart your summer with the HK Phil and Maestro Jaap van Zweden in a joyful celebration of beloved classical favourites. Join us for this inclusive, family-friendly “Swire Community Concert: Summertime, Party Time” concert designed for all, including those with special needs. Don't miss this chance to enjoy jubilant music in a welcoming environment!

“Swire Community Concert: Summertime, Party Time” will be held on 15 June 2024 (Sat) at 3PM & 5PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. The admission is free, and all tickets have been registered online. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

Suitable for all ages

All tickets have been registered online

Artists

Jaap van Zweden, conductor

Homer Lee, presenter

Programme

BEETHOVEN | Symphony no. 5: movement I

WAGNER | The Flying Dutchman Overture

TCHAIKOVSKY | Symphony no. 6, Pathétique: movement II

WAGNER | Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries

J. STRAUSS II | The Blue Danube

Opera in Concert: Jaap | The Flying Dutchman (21 & 23 June)

Following the HK Phil’s acclaimed Ring Cycle in concert, Jaap van Zweden continues with concert performances of Richard Wagner’s opera. The Flying Dutchman is an opera based on the Dutch legend of the phantom ship and its doomed master. American bass-baritone Brian Mulligan stars as the cursed Dutchman, alongside soprano Jennifer Holloway as the woman determined to redeem his soul. Audiences will be transported across the stormy seas of the opera’s thrilling and emotionally-charged narrative.

“Opera in Concert: Jaap | The Flying Dutchman” will be held on 21 June 2024 (Fri) at 7:30PM and 23 June 2024 (Sun) at 3PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$1,080, 880, $680 and $480 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

HK$1,080 $880 $680 $480

Tickets now available at URBTIX

For ages 6 and above

Artists

Jaap van Zweden, conductor

Brian Mulligan, bass-baritone as The Dutchman

Jennifer Holloway, soprano as Senta

Nikolai Schukoff, tenor as Erik

Ain Anger, bass as Daland

Richard Trey Smagur, tenor as Steuermann

Maya Yahav Gour, contralto as Mary

Hong Kong Philharmonic Chorus, chorus

Netherlands Radio Choir, chorus

Programme

WAGNER | The Flying Dutchman (opera in concert)

Farewell to Our Music Director (25 & 26 June)

Join us as we bid a fond farewell to Maestro Jaap van Zweden, in his final concerts as Music Director of the HK Phil. Experience the magic of the most beloved orchestral works through an audience poll, in a heartfelt tribute featuring masterpieces by Beethoven, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, alongside Johann Strauss (ii)’s The Blue Danube and the electrifying “Ride of the Valkyries” by Wagner. The evening will commence with a special work composed by HK Phil's Principal Timpani, OZNO (James Boznos), in celebration of this momentous occasion.

“Farewell to Our Music Director” will be held on 25 & 26 June 2024 (Tue & Wed) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Limited tickets priced at HK$680, $540, $400, $260 and $50 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

HK$680 $540 $400 $260 $50

Limited tickets now available at URBTIX

For ages 6 and above

Artists

Jaap van Zweden, conductor

Programme

OZNO | Dragon Factors (World Premiere)

BEETHOVEN | Symphony no. 5: movement I

RACHMANINOV | Symphony no. 2: movement III

WAGNER | Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries

SHOSTAKOVICH | Symphony no. 9: movement I

TCHAIKOVSKY | Symphony no. 6, Pathétique: movement II

Johann Strauss (ii) | The Blue Danube

BRAHMS | Symphony no.1: movement IV

Season Finale: Tarmo Peltokoski & Seong-Jin Cho (5 & 6 July)

The HK Phil’s golden jubilee celebration comes to a stunning close with a festive finale that features the brilliant Seong-Jin Cho, one of today’s most sought-after pianists, performing Prokofiev’s Second Piano Concerto. Finnish conductor Tarmo Peltokoski concludes the concert with Mahler’s sublime Fifth Symphony. This promises to be a fitting end to the HK Phil’s 50th Season, brimming with excitement, passion, and beauty.

“Season Finale: Tarmo Peltokoski & Seong-Jin Cho” will be held on 5 & 6 July (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Limited tickets priced at HK$680, $540, $400 and $260 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org

Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

HK$680 $540 $400 $260

Limited tickets now available at URBTIX

For ages 6 and above

Artists

Tarmo Peltokoski, conductor

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Programme

PROKOFIEV | Piano Concerto no. 2

MAHLER | Symphony no. 5

