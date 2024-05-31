The HK Phil's 50th Season Culminates with Performances Led by Jaap van Zweden and Tarmo Peltokoski

Learn more about the lineup here!
To mark the grand finale of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil)'s 50th Season, HK Phil Music Director Jaap van Zweden and guest conductor Tarmo Peltokoski will perform with a lineup of world-class soloists including vocalists Brian Mulligan, Jennifer Holloway, Nikolai Schukoff, Richard Trey Smagur, Ain Anger, Maya Yahav Gour, and pianist Seong-Jin Cho in a series of performances throughout June and July. Tickets are limited, so don't miss out on these extraordinary musical experiences!
Kickstart your summer with the HK Phil and Maestro Jaap van Zweden in a joyful celebration of beloved classical favourites. Join us for this inclusive, family-friendly “Swire Community Concert: Summertime, Party Time” concert designed for all, including those with special needs. Don't miss this chance to enjoy jubilant music in a welcoming environment!
“Swire Community Concert: Summertime, Party Time” will be held on 15 June 2024 (Sat) at 3PM & 5PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. The admission is free, and all tickets have been registered online. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.
Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall
Suitable for all ages
All tickets have been registered online
Jaap van Zweden, conductor
Homer Lee, presenter
BEETHOVEN | Symphony no. 5: movement I
WAGNER | The Flying Dutchman Overture
TCHAIKOVSKY | Symphony no. 6, Pathétique: movement II
WAGNER | Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries
J. STRAUSS II | The Blue Danube
Following the HK Phil’s acclaimed Ring Cycle in concert, Jaap van Zweden continues with concert performances of Richard Wagner’s opera. The Flying Dutchman is an opera based on the Dutch legend of the phantom ship and its doomed master. American bass-baritone Brian Mulligan stars as the cursed Dutchman, alongside soprano Jennifer Holloway as the woman determined to redeem his soul. Audiences will be transported across the stormy seas of the opera’s thrilling and emotionally-charged narrative.
“Opera in Concert: Jaap | The Flying Dutchman” will be held on 21 June 2024 (Fri) at 7:30PM and 23 June 2024 (Sun) at 3PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$1,080, 880, $680 and $480 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.
Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall
HK$1,080 $880 $680 $480
Tickets now available at URBTIX
For ages 6 and above
Jaap van Zweden, conductor
Brian Mulligan, bass-baritone as The Dutchman
Jennifer Holloway, soprano as Senta
Nikolai Schukoff, tenor as Erik
Ain Anger, bass as Daland
Richard Trey Smagur, tenor as Steuermann
Maya Yahav Gour, contralto as Mary
Hong Kong Philharmonic Chorus, chorus
Netherlands Radio Choir, chorus
WAGNER | The Flying Dutchman (opera in concert)
Join us as we bid a fond farewell to Maestro Jaap van Zweden, in his final concerts as Music Director of the HK Phil. Experience the magic of the most beloved orchestral works through an audience poll, in a heartfelt tribute featuring masterpieces by Beethoven, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, alongside Johann Strauss (ii)’s The Blue Danube and the electrifying “Ride of the Valkyries” by Wagner. The evening will commence with a special work composed by HK Phil's Principal Timpani, OZNO (James Boznos), in celebration of this momentous occasion.
“Farewell to Our Music Director” will be held on 25 & 26 June 2024 (Tue & Wed) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Limited tickets priced at HK$680, $540, $400, $260 and $50 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.
Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall
HK$680 $540 $400 $260 $50
Limited tickets now available at URBTIX
For ages 6 and above
Jaap van Zweden, conductor
OZNO | Dragon Factors (World Premiere)
BEETHOVEN | Symphony no. 5: movement I
RACHMANINOV | Symphony no. 2: movement III
WAGNER | Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries
SHOSTAKOVICH | Symphony no. 9: movement I
TCHAIKOVSKY | Symphony no. 6, Pathétique: movement II
Johann Strauss (ii) | The Blue Danube
BRAHMS | Symphony no.1: movement IV
The HK Phil’s golden jubilee celebration comes to a stunning close with a festive finale that features the brilliant Seong-Jin Cho, one of today’s most sought-after pianists, performing Prokofiev’s Second Piano Concerto. Finnish conductor Tarmo Peltokoski concludes the concert with Mahler’s sublime Fifth Symphony. This promises to be a fitting end to the HK Phil’s 50th Season, brimming with excitement, passion, and beauty.
“Season Finale: Tarmo Peltokoski & Seong-Jin Cho” will be held on 5 & 6 July (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Limited tickets priced at HK$680, $540, $400 and $260 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org
Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall
HK$680 $540 $400 $260
Limited tickets now available at URBTIX
For ages 6 and above
Tarmo Peltokoski, conductor
Seong-Jin Cho, piano
PROKOFIEV | Piano Concerto no. 2
MAHLER | Symphony no. 5
