The HK Phil Joins An All-Local Array Of Composers, Musicians And Choirs To Celebrate The 30th Anniversary Of The Hong Kong Cultural Centre

An all-local array of outstanding talent joins the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) in a programme of world premieres by four young Hong Kong composers alongside classical delights to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. Two performances will take place at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall on 1 & 2 November.

Under the baton of Lio Kuokman, laureate at the Svetlanov International Conducting Competition in Paris, the HK Phil will open the concert with Shostakovich's exhilarating Festive Overture. Recently selected as one of the Ten Outstanding Young Persons 2019 in Hong Kong, soprano Louise Kwong will sing the hauntingly beautiful aria "Io son l'umile ancella" from Cilea's opera Adriana Lecouvreur, and the popular Neapolitan song "Non ti scordar di me". Joining them on stage will be the prizewinning Duo Ping and Ting, playing Poulenc's high-spirited Concerto for Two Pianos.

In keeping with the programme's youthful theme, Brahms looks into the future with his magnificent "Song of Destiny", featuring the voices of our very own Hong Kong Philharmonic Chorus. The Hong Kong Children's Choir, one of the best children's choirs in the world which celebrates its own 50th anniversary this year, concludes the programme with two endearing choral pieces arranged by local composer Wong Chun-wai.

This concert features world premieres by four Hong Kong composers Ray Leung (Chung-yin Leung), Austin Yip, Pui-shan Cheung and Joyce Tang in anticipation of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth in 2020. This programme serves as a prelude to the HK Phil's upcoming "Beethoven 250th" concert series, which runs across this concert season and the next.

Opened on 8 November 1989, the Hong Kong Cultural Centre (HKCC) is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this November. As a Venue Partner of one of the city's prime performing arts venues, the HK Phil dedicates this programme presented only by artists and groups from Hong Kong, to continue the HK Phil's and also the HKCC's immense contribution to the artistic growth of Hong Kong.

Bravo: Sounds of Hong Kong will be held on 1 & 2 November (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets are $480, $380, $280 and $180 and are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.





