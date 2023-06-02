The HK Phil Concludes its 2022/23 Season With Tarmo Peltokoski and Leonidas Kavakos

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) and the superb young Finnish Maestro Tarmo Peltokoski will conclude the orchestra's 2022/23 Season on 30 June & 1 July 2023 (Fri & Sat) with a stunning programme featuring the incomparable violinist Leonidas Kavakos in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

The Season Finale will mark Tarmo Peltokoski's HK Phil debut. Acclaimed by the Tagesspiegel as “a talent of a century”, Peltokoski was named Principal Guest Conductor by The Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen in January 2022, and became the first person awarded this title in the orchestra's 42-year history. He has also held the position of Music and Artistic Director of the Latvian National Symphony Orchestra since the 2022/23 Season.

The concert opens with Finlandia, a poetic piece composed by Finnish composer Sibelius, who intended to reflect the Finns' struggle under the rule of the Tsarist Russian Empire. The composer wrote as a protest against the increasing restrictions imposed upon the people, in an attempt to nurture a spark of hope that freedom would be restored in his nation.

Coming next is the beautifully-written music of passion – the Violin Concerto composed by Russian composer Tchaikovsky, a pillar of the Romantic era. The world-renowned violinist Leonidas Kavakos will join the stage and present one of the most iconic themes written by the composer, demonstrating impressive virtuoso techniques of this piece. By the age of 21, Kavakos had already won three major competitions: the Sibelius Competition in 1985, and the Paganini and Naumburg competitions in 1988.

The HK Phil will close the season on a high note with Shostakovich's Tenth Symphony. The composer managed to express anger, violence, despair and suffering, merging a range of complex emotions experienced during the dark times in this very piece. However, it ends on a triumphant note, leaving scope for the audience's imagination.

Season Finale: Peltokoski & Kavakos will be held on 30 Jun & 1 Jul 2023 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$880, $700, $520 and $380 are available at URBTIX and POPTICKET. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.