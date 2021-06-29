Swire Maestro Series: Lio Kuokman Comes To Hong Kong Cultural Centre

Directed by HK Phil Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman, this season finale presents a musical mélange to thank our diverse audience for their support throughout the past year.

Young violin prodigy Paloma So plays Bizet/Waxman's virtuosic Carmen Fantasie, and also Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso by Saint-Saëns. Acclaimed soprano Louise Kwong sings arias by Bizet and Verdi which reflect feelings of hope and courage.

Joe Hisaishi fans will be treated to his popular anime music, along with Departures with cellist Thomas Hung. The concert ends with Berlioz's energetic Roman Carnival, the perfect way to conclude this season on a festive note!

The concert runs approximately 1.5 hours with an intermission.

The selections include:

BIZET - Carmen Suite no. 1

BIZET - Carmen: Je dis que rien ne m'épouvante *

BIZET/WAXMAN - Carmen Fantasie for violin & orchestra

SAINT-SAËNS - Introduction and Rondo capriccioso

VERDI - La forza del destino: Pace pace mio dio

Joe HISAISHI - Departures

Joe HISAISHI - Spirited Away: One Summer's Day

Joe HISAISHI - Kik's Delivery Service

BERLIOZ - Roman Carnival

Tickets are available here: https://www.hkphil.org/concert/lio-kuokman-season-finale-2021