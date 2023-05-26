Stéphane Denève Conducts The Organ Symphony at Hong Kong Phil in June

Performances are 9-10 June.

Stéphane Denève Conducts The Organ Symphony at Hong Kong Phil in June

Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony is one of the world’s best-loved classics, but live in concert it never gets any less thrilling! It’s an electrifying showcase for the Hong Kong Cultural Centre’s magnificent 8000-pipe organ: you’ve simply got to hear it for yourself. First, though, the great French organist Olivier Latry puts this colossal instrument through its paces in Poulenc’s rip-roaring concerto, and his compatriot Stéphane Denève lights a fire, with a high-octave modern French classic.

The concert runs approximately 90 minutes with an intermission.

Programme

Guillaume CONNESSON Flammenschrift (Asia Premiere)

POULENC Organ Concerto

SAINT-SAËNS Symphony no. 3, Organ

For standard tickets, the general public can enjoy up to 15% off, while Club Bravo members are entitled up to an exclusive 30% off for ticket purchases.





