SECRET THEATRE Comes to Hong Kong

Fresh from a sell-out, critically acclaimed run of Secret Theatre London and Singapore, the team are back in Hong Kong with an epic new immersive thriller.

Performances run Tuesday 17th September to Friday 15th November.

Secret Theatre's fourth show in Hong Kong looks to be the most unique yet. Secret Theatre invites you to one of Hong Kong's most important historical monuments within Tai Kwun in Central for an immersive chiller rebus where the audience will have the power to decide the evening's outcome.

A serial killer has been on the loose. The police think they have their man. The making of a murderer. A notorious, dangerous psychopath. But is he guilty?

Investigate scenes, interview the accused, have your say. Immerse yourself in the trial of the century!

Ticketholders will also be able to choose between both pre-theatre and post-theatre dinner options at Aaharn, Aaharn is a world-class exploration of Thai cuisine with menus inspired by internationally celebrated chef David Thompson. Comprehensive research and technical skill combine to create menus that make Aaharn unique in Hong Kong. Located in Tai Kwun's historic Armoury building, Aaharn adds a distinctly international edge to one of Hong Kong's most high-profile cultural precincts and is the city's first truly elevated Thai dining experience.

Learn more and get tickets at https://www.ticketflap.com/secrettheatrehongkong2019.

