SCHOOL OF ROCK Will Be Presented at Shouson Theatre, Hong Kong Arts Centre This Month

The musical is based on the popular film by Mike White with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Apr. 13, 2021 Â 
Face Productions will present School of Rock the musical at Shouson Theatre, Hong Kong Arts Centre, 23 - 25 April 2021.

Based on the popular film by Mike White, School of Rock revolves around Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher to earn a few extra bucks at a prestigious prep school, where he transforms a class of demure straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, and mind-blowing rock band.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the man who brought rock and romance to Broadway, this ecstatic musical piece cannot be missed featuring all the original songs from the movie and 14 additional new numbers. The story has been an all-time favourite ever since its theatre release with Jack Black's enlivening performance.


The energetic, diverse, and talented cast members of Face Productions are ready to bring this exciting story to the stage. The international production team includes consummate musical professionals Candice Caalsen as Creative Director, Andrew Swift as Musical Director, and Angela Russell as Choreographer, with set by Catherine Chan, costumes by Georgina Li, and lighting by Lai Bie.

Tickets are on sale now at Urbtix: https://ticket.urbtix.hk/internet/en_US/eventDetail/41642


