Renée Fleming Will Perform With The HK Phil

In what is sure to be a highlight of this concert season, superstar soprano Renée Fleming will return to the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) stage for the first time in 12 years, performing alongside Maestro Jaap van Zweden in a programme full of joyfulness and melody, on 8 and 9 November at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

Described as "possibly the most beautiful soprano voice in the world" (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung), Fleming will open her programme with a group of three early Romantic songs for soprano and orchestra by melodic master Schubert. She will continue with a nostalgic recollection of summer evenings in Tennessee with Samuel Barber's Knoxville: Summer of 1915. Opera News described this work as "tailor-made" for her "with its lush, soaring melodies tinged with folksong, dramatic climaxes to show off her upper range, and a slightly sentimental text steeped in Americana".

Book-ending these songs are a pair of orchestral works led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden. The first is the Prelude and Liebestod from Wagner's Tristan und Isolde, an unforgettably ecstatic celebration of love. The concert concludes with Shostakovich's uncharacteristically joyful Ninth Symphony-originally conceived as a grand tribute to Soviet victory in World War II, but which ultimately became a light and playful work that was censored in Russia within a year of its premiere.

This is the second programme that the HK Phil dedicates to the Hong Kong Cultural Centre (HKCC) for its 30th Anniversary in its birthday month - November, and the first night of this programme - 8 November - is the very day of the HKCC's opening. So come and share the joy of this special month in this iconic arts and culture venue in Hong Kong.

JAAP!: Jaap | Renée Fleming will be held on 8 & 9 November (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets are HK$880, $680, $480, $380and are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.





