PRINCIPLE Comes to the Hong Kong City Hall Theatre

This production revival runs from October 2nd through October 10th at the Hong Kong City Hall Theatre.

No one can help but be embroiled in a campus crisis about to explode. Principles are set to counterbalance emotions, but how do they affect individuals? How can the school principal assuage public outrage? How can teachers uphold their profession in the eye of the storm? Should students risk their future putting up a fight?

Principle first came into being in our Reader's Theatre in 2016, bolting onto our Black Box Theatre stage the following year. By 2018, the play was produced at the Hong Kong City Hall Theatre. Early this year, the production travelled to Singapore's Huayi Festival, where tickets sold out in record time. In the intervening years, the script was retooled and refined, with powerful dialogue and plotlines generating tremendous resonance, inspiring the audience to delve deeper into the issues. Nominated for the 2017 Hong Kong Theatre Libre for Best Script, Principle was selected as an "Excellent Production" at the 2018 Hong Kong Drama Awards, and Ko Hon Man (as the vice principal) won the 2019 Shanghai One Drama Awards as Best Actor. Principle has consistently garnered praise and critical acclaim at every turn.

Written by Ivan Kwok and directed by Fong Chun Kit, Principle features Lui Si Lan, Ko Hon Man, Chris Sun, Wong Suet Ip and Poon Tai Ming. This production revival runs from October 2nd through October 10th at the Hong Kong City Hall Theatre. Tickets are available now from URBTIX outlets.

Soon after she starts her job, a new principal (played by Lui Si Lan) establishes a host of new rules, upsetting both staff and students. Gossip swirls that the new principal and vice principal are at loggerheads, poisoning the school's atmosphere. An accident leads to the popular vice principal's transfer, angering the student body, who demands an official explanation. A place that nurtures the next generation is now plagued by intrigue. Exams are looming, yet a student movement is about to unleash on the community. How should the principal, vice principal, teachers, school board, student council and students handle the crisis? How can they search for a truth that will be accepted by others?

