Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lio Kuokman and Johnny Yim's JOURNEY OF TIME Comes to the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall Next Month

Performances are on 2 & 3 September 2022.

Hong Kong News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 15, 2022  
Lio Kuokman and Johnny Yim's JOURNEY OF TIME Comes to the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall Next Month

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will celebrate the coming of the 2022/23 Season with a refreshing and nostalgic musical journey of Cantopop classics re-arranged for symphony orchestra by Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman and renowned composer, arranger and producer Johnny Yim. Yim will also perform with the HK Phil as a solo pianist on stage. The concerts will be held in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall on 2 & 3 September (three performances).

Despite coming from different fields and genres of music, Lio and Yim break long-established boundaries between classical and pop music for their first collaboration on stage, with the hope to bring an amazing music enjoyment to the audience.

The programme consists of crowd-pleasing pop songs that are significant to Yim's musical journey, including beloved theme songs of animation series Doraemon and Sailor Moon, hits from Japanese singer-songwriters Utada Hikaru and Koji Tamaki, and Hong Kong legends such as Sam Hui, Leslie Cheung, Sammi Cheng and Hins Cheung. Apart from re-arranging pop songs for symphonic orchestra, Yim will join hands with the HK Phil as a solo pianist.

New-generation singers Gigi Yim Ming-hay, Windy Zhan Tian-wen and Archie Sin Ching-fung, from STARS Academy, will be the concerts' special guests.

Lio Kuokman × Johnny Yim | Journey of Time will be held on 2 & 3 September 2022 (8PM on Fri, 3PM & 8PM on Sat) at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$580, $480, $380 and $280 are available on URBTIX and POPTICKET. For programme inquiries, please call + 852 2721 2332 or click on hkphil.org.





More Hot Stories For You