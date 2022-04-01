Hong Kong Philharmonic Cancels HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO BACH Concert

In view of the latest situation of COVID-19, the advertised performance of "HK Phil X Tai Kwun: Chamber Music Series: Happy Birthday to Bach" at Tai Kwun JC Cube on 21 Mar 2022 has therefore been cancelled.

The concert was set to include an hour of chamber music celebrating J. S. Bach's birthday featuring musicians from the HK Phil.

No future date has been announced at this time.

Stay tuned at https://www.hkphil.org/concert/hk-phil-x-tai-kwun-chamber-music-series-or-happy-birthday-to-bach.