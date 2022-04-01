Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hong Kong Philharmonic Cancels HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO BACH Concert

The concert was set to include an hour of chamber music celebrating J. S. Bach’s birthday featuring musicians from the HK Phil.

Apr. 1, 2022  
In view of the latest situation of COVID-19, the advertised performance of "HK Phil X Tai Kwun: Chamber Music Series: Happy Birthday to Bach" at Tai Kwun JC Cube on 21 Mar 2022 has therefore been cancelled.

No future date has been announced at this time.

Stay tuned at https://www.hkphil.org/concert/hk-phil-x-tai-kwun-chamber-music-series-or-happy-birthday-to-bach.



