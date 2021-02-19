Hong Kong Dance Company Presents TSING YI

Peking opera actor Xiao Yanqiu's dream life was born only as a Tsing Yi. She played the role of Chang'e in "Flying to the Moon" and became famous in one fell swoop. Is that a lifetime destination on stage, or is it just an old dream in reality? The Moon Shadow whirled, waving her sleeves lightly, a look back to entrust the weight of life, and a low sigh that touched the love between you and me.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Bi Feiyu, the winner of the Mao Dun Literature Award, the dance drama "Tsing Yi" has a strong front and backstage lineup. It is designed by well-known artists from many countries to present an extremely simple stage and create a new audio-visual effect. It is directed and choreographed by national first-class actor Wang Yabin. Chinese classical dance, modern dance and traditional Peking opera elements reshape the beauty of dance in Eastern and Western cultures.

After a long wait, the large-scale dance drama "Tsing Yi" finally ushered in its premiere in Hong Kong. This stage belongs to every dancer and audience who stick to it, waiting for a whole year, just a promise of goodbye to the theater.

Tsing Yi, played by the chief dancer Hua Qiyu, has already put on sleeves, painted delicate makeup, and is ready to wait until the curtain rises.

Learn more at https://www.hkdance.com/performances/themoonopera2021?link_id=vVYumXzjqL9g.