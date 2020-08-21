Hong Kong Actor and Costume Designer Creates Masks as Pieces of Art

The masks are created with old chip bags, artificial flowers, takeaway cups, rubber ducks, and more.

Edmond Kok, a Hong Kong actor and costume designer, has used his time during quarantine to create artistic masks inspired by the global pandemic, along with Hong Kong's political climate, reports AP News.

They are meant to serve as commentary about current events, such as his security camera mask, as seen below on his Instagram account.

Read the full story and see more of Kok's works HERE.

Article image from Edmond Kok's Instagram, @edmondkok.

