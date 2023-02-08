HKRep and Yat Po Singers Co-Produce FEBRUARY 14 - A MUSICAL

Love is sweet but can also be bitter. Three BFFs make a pact as they embark on their journeys-tripping and falling along the winding road-in search of true love. In 2005, February 14-a musical enjoyed a sold-out premiere run at the HKRep's Black Box.

Eighteen years later, the HKRep join hands with the Yao Po Singers in mounting a new production, injecting a cappella sound into this light-hearted romantic musical. February 14 - a musical is written by playwright Matthew Cheng with lyrics and music by Chung Chi Wing.

This production is directed by Lau Shau Ching with Anna Lo as music director, who also provides additional music and serves as arranger and choral director. Lo also joins the cast featuring Vivian Chan, Mercy Wong, Kiki Cheung, Kalok Chan, Ma Hin Yung, Sam Lau, Ronald Tsang, Fung Chi Yau, Yau Ting Fai, ManMan Kwok and Tunes Ting.

February 14-a musical runs from 24th February to 5th March at the Tuen Mun Town Hall Cultural Activities Hall. Advance ticket sales have been robust, prompting two additional performances (28th February and 2nd March). Tickets are now available at URBTIX outlets.

February 14 - a musical is about "Best Friends Forever" Doris, Venus and Fiona make a pact that each must find true love within a year ... Although they might trip and fall along the winding road, they persevere despite pain and injuries thanks to each others' support and care as they grow and learn from one relationship to another.

February 14 - a musical receives a new production after its premiere 18 years ago. Though the themes remain the same, the script has undergone a complete overhaul, with each dialogue updated from its original production. Playwright Matthew Cheng uses a child's growth and maturity as metaphor: "For a work to reemerge in the world after 18 years isn't a simple or easy process. So many things can happen in 18 years: A child will finish secondary school, and may be in university. He's also old enough to watch Category III films in a cinema; he has the right to sign his own marriage certificate and apply for public housing. When I remount a work, I dare not expect that every word remains the same. Moreover, February 14 - a musical is closely connected with contemporary life. Unless I want to recreate a historic Hong Kong from 18 years ago, I must make revisions. But the meaning of love and the definition of friendship and romance probably haven't changed much from a century ago. That's why a work from 2005 has the opportunity to appear on stage again in 2023. This heartwarming musical theatre work about friendship and love has a life of its own. It has managed to enroll in university."

Director Lau Shau Ching was a cast member in the premiere of February 14 - a musical. For this new production the work is further refined, incorporating new a cappella elements by Yat Po Singers. Lau states, "This time, my role is different. I've become the director of this production, increasing my commitment in time and effort many times over. What makes this production extra special is the involvement of Yat Po Singers performing with HKRep members in interpreting the musical numbers. I'm very fortunate that our music director Anna Lo will make new song arrangements. I believe all this will bring a completely fresh and new February 14 to audiences."

Music Director Anna Lo expresses her enthusiasm: "I'm delighted to collaborate with HKRep. Whether for me personally or for Yat Po Singers collectively, this is a breath of fresh air. It is indeed a very meaningful and precious experience for two different groups of stage performers with such diverse training and backgrounds to interact and collaborate. I hope theatregoers will like this completely new interpretation!"