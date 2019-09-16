HK Phil & Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long Appear In Shostakovich Symphony No. 5

After two weeks with Music Director Jaap van Zweden, Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long takes up the baton and leads the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) in Shostakovich's Symphony no. 5. Cellist Li-Wei Qin teams up with the orchestra in Chen Qigang's folk-song inspired cello concerto - Reflet d'un temps disparu for cello and orchestra. Two performances on 19 & 20 September (Thursday & Friday) at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

"To the precious early experiences of life: childhood, first love, first vocation, and so on, a time which reflects the spiritual harmony between humanity and nature", Chinese composer Chen Qigang reveals his very personal feelings in his "Reflections on a Lost Time" (Reflet d'un temps disparu) for cello and orchestra. Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long relives his previous collaboration with Cellist Qin Li-wei in this piece in 2013, but this time, leading the Hong Kong audience on an intimate journey with Chen Qigang.

The concert will end with one of the 20th century's most inspiring and heroic scores, Shostakovich Symphony no. 5. Shostakovich declared that the "theme of my symphony is the making of man', and his struggle and triumph has been successfully expressed in this powerful work.

19 Sep performance is sponsored by: Sunwah Kingsway

20 Sep performance is sponsored by: CMB Wing Lung Bank

Holidays & Pops: A National Day Concert YU LONG | Shostakovich 5 will be held on 19 & 20 September (Thu & Fri), 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets are HK$480, $380, $280, $180 and are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.





