HK Phil Presents PADDINGTON BEAR and PETER AND THE WOLF

It's time for adventure! The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil)'s hugely popular MUSIC FOR KIDS series brings the world of classical music to families in a relaxed and fun-filled atmosphere over two weekends: Paddington BearTM Concert (28 September, Saturday, 3PM & 8PM) and Peter & the Wolf Fantasia (12 October, Saturday, 3PM & 8PM). Suitable for ages three and up, this could be a wonderful choice for your child's very first concert. Act now to embark on this exciting journey with your family! From as little as HK$90, your kids can enjoy an extraordinary concert!

Bring along your teddy bears to join PaddingtonTM as he goes to his first symphony concert and joins the HK Phil, conductor Ben Palmer and special guest narrator Eric Monson on 28 September (Saturday) to embark on a musical adventure! Michael Bond's charming stories about a bear, set to a lovely musical score by Herbert Chappell, now come to life in the Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall with storytelling and a live orchestra.

This enchanting children's concert will appeal to everyone who loves animals. Poulenc's delightful ballet score Les Animaux modèles brings a whole host of animals to vivid musical life; Copland's folk-like The Red Pony Suite: Happy Ending illustrates the beauty of living out in the open country with a story about a young boy named Jody and his small pony.

In another weekend programme, on 12 October (Saturday) in the Tuen Mun Town Hall Auditorium, conductor Jing Huan and guest Cantonese narrator Ah Tsui continue with the theme of a carnival of the animals as they feature the wonderful children's classic Peter & the Wolf by the Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev. This piece tells the story of how Peter disobeyed his grandfather and ventured out into the forest. The adventures he and his animal companions have catching a wolf are immortalised in Prokofiev's brilliant piece for narrator and orchestra.

The same programme brings you the experience of some of classical music's most famous and enduring moments in Mozart's playful Divertimento in D, K. 136 (3rd movement) and Ravel's most famous work for children, the Suite from Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose).

A chance to read stories in a musical way with the HK Phil over two weekends!

Music for Kids: Paddington BearTM Concert will be held on 28 September (Sat), 3PM & 8PM in the Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall. Tickets are HK$420, $360, $280, or $180 and are available at URBTIX.

Music for Kids: Peter & the Wolf Fantasia will be held on 12 October (Sat), 3PM & 8PM in the Tuen Mun Town Hall Auditorium. Tickets are HK$360, $280, $220, or $180 and are available at URBTIX.



For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.





