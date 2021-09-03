HK Phil Music Director Maestro Jaap van Zweden opens the 2021/22 Season

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) opens its 2021/22 season with Music Director Jaap van Zweden returning to Hong Kong to conduct two stellar programmes in the first two weeks of September.

In the Season Opening programme, Music Director Jaap van Zweden and the HK Phil pay tribute to Beethoven with the world premiere of Hong Kong-born composer Raymond Yiu's Old Bei. The piece was commissioned by the HK Phil to mark Beethoven's 250th anniversary.

HK Phil's very own Concertmaster Jing Wang is ready to shine in Beethoven's Violin Concerto. This Concerto is full of deep and lyrical melodies and a full symphonic structure, giving the music a strong narrative feel.

Wrapping up the concert, Maestro Jaap van Zweden directs the orchestra in Beethoven's Symphony no. 7, which is full of life-affirming dance rhythms - Wagner once described it as the "apotheosis of the Dance" - and contrasts dark and complex sections with light and joyful ones. Many will be familiar with the second movement which has featured in many films, notably X-Men: Apocalypse and The King's Speech.

Season Opening: JAAP | Beethoven 7 will be presented on 3 & 4 September 2021 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.