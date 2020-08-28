HK Phil Concerts Change Amid Pandemic Uncertainties

HK Phil cancels or reschedules eight upcoming concerts total.

In view of the latest COVID-19 situation, and uncertainties relating to such matters as global travel and in-bound quarantine measures, along with discussions with our guest artists and related partners, the HK Phil has to make certain changes to concerts held between October and early December 2020, including the cancellation of five programmes scheduled for Hong Kong in October 2020, as well as two performances in Jakarta, originally scheduled for November 2020. We have also had to reschedule "Asia Miles Proudly Sponsors: Joe Hisaishi in Concert" from December 2020 to June 2021.

HK Phil Chief Executive Benedikt Fohr stated, "The HK Phil team has made every effort to retain and reschedule concerts. Arrangements for our 2020/21 season concerts have been continually under discussion, and concerns over uncertainties in global travel and in-bound quarantine measures have been brought up in conversations with our guest artists and related partners. It is sad to see some concerts being cancelled, but we will try our best to bring back these artists and programmes in the future."

HK Phil Music Director Jaap van Zweden said, "The orchestra and I are so eager to perform for our dear audience, sharing many evenings of our fantastic music making throughout the 2020/21 season, but we will not compromise safety. These changes have to be made with this as the priority. I sincerely hope the world will overcome the current challenging situation and we can all reunite in music and rejoice together in its power to fill us with hope and courage."

Our friend, superstar violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter said, "I have been excited to return to Hong Kong for these very special Beethoven concerts with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and Jaap van Zweden. Since performing in Hong Kong in 1997 I've always felt a deep appreciation for the beauty and respect of the city and people. I am saddened that the COVID-19 situation prevents us from sharing these performances in 2020, but I look forward to celebrating life and music together again soon!"

The HK Phil is pleased to have been able to reschedule "Asia Miles Proudly Sponsors: Joe Hisaishi in Concert", from the dates of 4, 5 & 6 December 2020, to new dates - 17, 18, 19 & 20 June 2021(2)(3). Maestro Joe Hisaishi said, "I am very disappointed that I will not be able to celebrate my 70th birthday in Hong Kong with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, but I am very much looking forward to performing with the orchestra and meeting all my Hong Kong fans again in June 2021."

It is our mission to share our passion for music with people everywhere, not just in the designated venues but also in other accessible ways. The HK Phil team is planning various projects to be broadcast online to keep us connected, especially during this difficult time. Stay tuned!

Never underestimate the power of music. The HK Phil wishes everyone in the world to stay strong and hopeful. In the coming months, we shall constantly evaluate plans for our upcoming concerts, and we are hoping to maintain as many programmes of the 2020/21 season as possible and to perform live under safe and comfortable circumstances. We will keep patrons updated on the status and hope to see you again very soon!

2020/21 subscribers will receive an email from our Subscription Office on or before 4 September (Friday) about the relevant ticket arrangements. You are also welcome to visit our website hkphil.org for details about the cancelled/rescheduled concerts and the HK Phil's latest updates.

Five affected programmes include:

JAAP's Beethoven 9 (2 & 3 October 2020)

JAAP's Fidelio Opera-in-Concert (15 & 17 October 2020)

Anne-Sophie Mutter & Friends (20 October 2020)

Season Opening: JAAP's Beethoven 6 i?oeAnne-Sophie Mutter I (23 October 2020)

JAAP's Beethoven 8 i?oe Anne-Sophie Mutter II (24 October 2020)

Shows View More Hong Kong Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You