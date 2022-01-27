HK Dance Theatre Presents 'Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms'

Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms is an art-for-all performance for people from all walks of life. The performance introduces three concepts of dance: form, inspiration and context, in a light-hearted and interactive manner.

Dancers will explore rhythm and movement to demonstrate the unlimited physical possibilities of the form. With the use of theatre props and costumes, audiences will be inspired to think beyond their imagination. Last but not least, excerpts from the dance drama Romance of the Three Kingdoms will be performed, which encourages the audience to reimagine the context of this marvelous classical novel.

Artistic Coordinator: Xie Yin

Performers: Dancers of Hong Kong Dance Company

Performances are 25-27 February 2022.

Learn more at https://www.hkdance.com/performances/AllAboutTheThreeKingdoms.