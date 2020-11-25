Face Productions Presents GUYS AND DOLLS

Following its continuous success in presenting Hong Kong's best-selling musicals, including Titanic, Catch Me If You Can, Singin' in the Rain, Into the Woods, Legally Blonde, My Fair Lady, and many more, Face Productions is performing its latest musical Guys and Dolls this weekend at Hong Kong Arts Centre's Shouson Theatre, Wan Chai.

Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, the classic and award-winning musical first premiered in 1950 and since then has been performed on Broadway, the West End, and worldwide to critical acclaim. Trained by world-class practitioners, young talents aged 10 - 25 years from Face Academy have been rehearsing since January 2020, and are now ready to take us from the heart of Times Square to the cafés of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City - but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

Join these young talents to celebrate this exciting opportunity! Tickets are available on URBTIX at https://ticket.urbtix.hk/internet/eventDetail/41106 .

