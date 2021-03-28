Drama School Hong Kong Launches Registration For Adult and Young People Classes

DSHK is a creative theatre training experience for performers ages 9yrs - adult.

At DSHK performers can continue their journey with the performing arts and take their passion and talent to the next level. DSHK focuses on the core disciplines found in professional actor training, incorporating acting, vocal training and movement.

The school also aims to help develop creative artists that understand all aspects of performance and production and DSHK's unique approach to training ensures that members will also be introduced to the fundamentals of stage management as well as other creative areas such as lighting, sound and set design.

To learn more or register, click here.