Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Drama School Hong Kong Launches Registration For Adult and Young People Classes

DSHK focuses on the core disciplines found in professional actor training, incorporating acting, vocal training and movement.

Mar. 28, 2021  
Drama School Hong Kong Launches Registration For Adult and Young People Classes

DSHK is a creative theatre training experience for performers ages 9yrs - adult.

At DSHK performers can continue their journey with the performing arts and take their passion and talent to the next level. DSHK focuses on the core disciplines found in professional actor training, incorporating acting, vocal training and movement.

The school also aims to help develop creative artists that understand all aspects of performance and production and DSHK's unique approach to training ensures that members will also be introduced to the fundamentals of stage management as well as other creative areas such as lighting, sound and set design.

To learn more or register, click here.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Desi Oakley
Desi Oakley
Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy

Related Articles View More Hong Kong Stories
HK Phil X MTR Jointly Present PHIL YOUR MTR RIDE WITH MUSIC To Fill Up Passengers Journeys Photo

HK Phil X MTR Jointly Present PHIL YOUR MTR RIDE WITH MUSIC To Fill Up Passengers' Journeys

HK Rep Presents A WINTER FUNERAL Photo

HK Rep Presents A WINTER FUNERAL

Drama School Hong Kong Launches Classes For Adults and Young Performers Photo

Drama School Hong Kong Launches Classes For Adults and Young Performers

Hong Kong Dance Company Presents TSING YI Photo

Hong Kong Dance Company Presents TSING YI


More Hot Stories For You

  • Thierry Fischer Conducts Stravinsky & Pergolesi In Latest USUO: On Demand Streamed Performance
  • THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER Comes to Salt Lake City This Spring
  • Honoring History: Repertory Dance Theatre Closes 55th Season With A Digital HOMAGE
  • Utah Symphony Announces 2021-22 Season