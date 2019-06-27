An Evening Of Finnish Music With Conductor Osmo Vanska, Clarinettist Kari Kriikku and The HK Phil Comes to Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil), together with Finnish conductor Osmo V nsk and renowned Finnish clarinettist Kari Kriikku, will take the Hong Kong audience on a journey to relish the music from picturesque Finland, at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall on 28 & 29 June. This fully Finnish programme includes Finlandia and Symphony no. 2 by Sibelius, and the China premiere of Magnus Lindberg's thrilling Clarinet Concerto.

Magnus Lindberg's incredibly exciting and hugely entertaining Clarinet Concerto was written especially for the renowned Finnish clarinettist Kari Kriikku. The work perfectly combines traditional and modern skills and is highly praised by music critics. BBC Music Magazine wrote, "This is a shiny, sophisticated, nostalgic cultural artefact?. Kari Kriikku is the ideal performer to present this stunning work for the first time in China.

The concert opens and closes with music from ?the musical voice of Finnish nationalism?, Sibelius. In 1899, when the Russian Empire invaded Finland, the Finnish people launched a patriotic movement to defend their freedom. Sibelius wrote the symphonic poem Ode to Finlandia for this historical moment, with the deliberate intention of arousing the patriotic feelings amongst the Finns.

On this summer evening, Sibelius' famous Symphony no. 2 brings you to the end of this Finnish Adventure. With the support of Baron Axel Carpelan, who gave Sibelius' well-known tone poem Finlandia its name, Sibelius embarked on a trip to Italy in 1901 where he began work on his second symphony. This symphony quickly became very popular following the premiere, which was conducted by the composer himself, and remains his most popular symphony.

Swire Maestro Series: OSMO V NSK ?Finnish Adventure will be held on 28 & 29 June (Fri & Sat), 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced: HK$ 580, $480, $380, $280 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.





