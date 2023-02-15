ALL ABOUT THE THREE KINGDOMS Returns to Hong Kong Dance Company

This year, Hong Kong Dance Company (HKDC) will stage the Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms from 3-5 March 2023 at Auditorium, Sha Tin Town Hall. Fusing Chinese literature and dance elements into education, the programme is excited to bring audience more excerpts from HKDC's original dance drama Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Be prepared to time travel back to the heroic era and immerse yourself in the magic of dance!

Gaining mastery of dance through years of practice, dancers convey the beauty of tradition in their rich and expressive movements. We'd like to share with you the joy of artistic creation in our vivid and interactive dance performance, skillfully showcasing our dance props eg. sword, fan and long sleeves, as well as various kinds of Chinese folk dances.

Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms is a family-friendly performance for audiences of all ages. Through the show, which brings alive tales from Romance of the Three Kingdoms, audiences can gain deeper insights into arts appreciation. In excerpts from this great classic, we'll share the heartaches and tribulations of its heroes as they face troubled times.