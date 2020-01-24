The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's and Kennedy Theatre Present KALEIDOSCOPE/WINTER FOOTHOLDS

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre and Dance and Kennedy Theatre are proud to present Winter Footholds: Kaleidoscope, a dance concert featuring undergraduate and graduate student choreography and performance, directed by Assistant Professor of Dance Peiling Kao. Kaleidoscope is a collection of eleven dances, among them a thesis work choreographed by Master of Fine Arts in Dance candidate Sophia Carter. Performances will take place February 26, 27, 28, 29, at 7:30 p.m., and March 1 at 2:00 p.m. in the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre. A post-show rap will follow the Friday, February 28 performance. Tickets are $8-$18.

MFA Dance candidate Sophia Carter presents her choreographic thesis "PolypHony, Opus 42" as the program's finale. The largest ensemble featured in the program at nine dancers including Carter, the work is a mesmerizing journey of the selves as they relate to the whole entity. Kaleidoscopic in its conceptual depiction, this piece inspired the theme of the production: Kaleidoscope.

Recent Kennedy Theatre dance patrons will recognize movement dynamos Tavehi Tafiti and Marley Aiu in this production. Each has choreographed a duet for the program: Tavehi will be dancing with Līhau Ichinose in a modern piece influenced by Oceanic movement titled "Coming Home" and Aiu shares the stage with Francisann Camuso in the poetic contemporary piece, "Inside the Exterior." Additionally, Dulcinea Sabin presents hip-hop choreography performed by a quintet of dancers that explores the search for self.

A kaleidoscope of diverse and imaginative solos round out the program. Unusual for our Footholds Dance Concerts, this program includes a work choreographed by John Landovsky, School of Hawaii State Ballet founder. It will be restaged by the soloist, UHM and former Landovsky student, Reina Yamashita. Three choreographers, Angel Bayot, JR Quilos, and Angelica Balanay, have teamed up to produce a hip-hop dance solo for Bayot called "All Out." Katelyn Wyatt's "Gravity," Chloe Groom's "Botanarchy," Madison Eagar's "Interoception," Matthew Fennelly's "Once," and Amanda Allen's "Work" are solos that illuminate the range, diversity, and depth of experiences that can be expressed through dance.

Tickets to Winter Footholds: Kaleidoscope are on sale online at etickethawaii.com, by phone at (808) 944-2697, and at official outlets. Window sales at the Kennedy Theatre Box Office begin on Monday, February 24 and are available Mon. through Fri. from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., extended sales hours on show days.





