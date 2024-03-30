THE MAIDEN BENTEN AND THE BANDITS OF THE WHITE WAVES to Play UHM Kennedy Theatre in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of 100 years of English-language kabuki productions at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, The Maiden Benten and the Bandits of the White Waves takes center stage at Kennedy Theatre in April. This classic kabuki play, also known as Benten Kozō written by Kawatake Mokuami, pays homage to Kennedy Theatre's 60th season, encapsulating a century of kabuki tradition in Hawai‘i. Mark your calendars for April 19-20 & 26-28, as the Kennedy Theatre hosts captivating performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 p.m. Free pre-show chats, starting at 6:45 p.m. before the Saturday performances on April 20 and 27, offer deeper dives into the cultural tapestry of this production. Tickets range from $8-$25.

This English-language kabuki production stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of this art form in the heart of Hawai‘i. Award-winning professional kabuki actors are mentoring a dedicated cast, enabling an immersive learning experience that pays homage to the kabuki tradition both in Japan and Hawai‘i. Under the expert guidance of UHM Theatre Professor Julie A. Iezzi and the collaborative efforts of several kabuki masters, students, and local artists, the stage is set for a spectacular celebration of kabuki's charm, appeal, and timeless significance.

Iezzi reflects on the collaborative process, emphasizing its uniqueness. “More than what the play itself explores, my focus is on what the process for those involved explores. It is a very different approach to acting, rehearsing, and music—so all the students involved are having to let go of old patterns and trust other modes of learning,” says Iezzi.

Since last fall, the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Department of Theatre & Dance invited several kabuki artists to mentor students in preparation for the play. “They are the masters, so it is absolutely critical that students learn directly from the source rather than through videos and secondhand information,” Iezzi continues, “We're really fortunate that they are willing to come here and work so diligently and for so long with our students.” Assisting the students are award-winning kabuki actor Ichikawa Monnosuke VIII, two of his apprentices, Ichikawa Takisho and Ichikawa Utaki, in addition to Ichikawa Komazō XI – a fourth actor joining this April. Monnosuke, born into one of the oldest acting lineages in kabuki theatre, is an eighth-generation actor in a familial line that traces its roots to kabuki in 1713. Through an interpreter, Monnosuke says, “Something that I would like students to learn from this kabuki project is, first of all, the charm and appeal of kabuki as an art form. It is often said that meaningful experiences nurture budding aspirations, so I want them to experience that from this process.” In addition to the four actors, kabuki percussionist Kashiwa Senjirō conducted an intensive residency in February. Wig master Nagano Isamu and costume expert Oguri Sachie also conducted workshops during the fall and spring semesters, working closely with the students and faculty behind the scenes.

One unique aspect of this rehearsal process is that the entire cast first learned the entire play in Japanese to comprehend the proper tone and rhythm of the language in which it is traditionally performed. Thereafter they devoted months to applying that tone and rhythm to the English translation, so that the performances at Kennedy Theatre this April could be in English. MFA theatre candidate Karese Kaw-uh, performing in one of the play's starring roles, shares, “To be able to learn from [the masters] in this capacity, it's nothing like I would have ever experienced elsewhere before. It's a little nerve-racking but also more than that, it's a chance to grow.” Kaw-uh made the move to Hawai‘i to pursue her Master's Degree after learning about UHM's internationally recognized Asian Theatre Program.

The musical tapestry of The Maiden Benten and the Bandits of the White Waves is woven with precision, creating an immersive sonic experience that is integral to the kabuki tradition. Under the guidance of Honolulu-born shamisen musician and guest artist Kineya Sakio (Bryson Teruo Goda), and UH kabuki percussion veterans Kenny Endo and Professor Kirstin Pauka, the production's live ensemble composed of UHM students, faculty and community members, brings the traditional sounds of kabuki to life. The ensemble, featuring 12 musicians backstage, provides a captivating cinematic soundscape that breathes in unison with the actors and the stage action.

The Maiden Benten and the Bandits of the White Waves runs April 19-20 & 26-28 with tickets ranging from $8-$25. For more information about the show and the direct link to purchase tickets online 24/7 visit the button below. Please note that seating is general admission (first come, first served). For ticketing or accessibility questions please email the box office at ktbox@hawaii.edu or call (808) 956-7655.

Photo credit: Christine Lamborn

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.