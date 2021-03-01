Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL To Take The Stage at Diamond Head Theatre

Last seen at DHT in 2010, Shout! The Mod Musical explores the lives of five women from England in their 20s, 30s and 40s as they come of age.

Mar. 1, 2021  

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL To Take The Stage at Diamond Head Theatre

Diamond Head Theatre will present Shout! The Mod Musical playing from March 12 through March 21.

Opening weekend starts on Friday, March 12 at 7:30 PM; Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 4:00 PM. The rest of the run continues Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM with additional shows on Saturday at 3:00 PM and Sunday at 4:00 PM. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit DiamondHeadTheatre.com.

Last seen at DHT in 2010, Shout! The Mod Musical explores the lives of five women from England in their 20s, 30s and 40s as they come of age. Flipping through the years like a musical magazine and taking you back to the music, the clothes and the freedom of the 1960's. It's upbeat, fast, funny and everything is front and center - from the dances, to the music to the hair.

Featured songs include popular tunes such as "To Sir with Love;" "Downtown;" "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me;" 'Alfie;" "Georgy Girl" and "Windy." The cast includes: Megan Ellis, Tricia Marciel, Vanessa Mazzullo, Kim Anderson and Bailey Barnes. The play is directed and choreographed by John Rampage with musical direction by Megan Ellis.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters

Related Articles View More Hawaii Stories
Honolulu Theatre For Youth Announces In-Person Summer Drama Program Photo

Honolulu Theatre For Youth Announces In-Person Summer Drama Program

Honolulu Theatre for Youth Announces Digital Production of THE TINY TREE Photo

Honolulu Theatre for Youth Announces Digital Production of THE TINY TREE

Palace Theater Presents SONGS IN THE KEY OF LOVE Photo

Palace Theater Presents SONGS IN THE KEY OF LOVE

Honolulu Theater for Youth Announces Drama Education Online Photo

Honolulu Theater for Youth Announces Drama Education Online


More Hot Stories For You

  • Kravis Classroom Connection Hosts ONE SMALL STEP with Palm Beach Symphony & Demetrius Klein Dance Company
  • NEXT STOP BROADWAY Offers Acting, Dance Training For Teens At Coral Springs Center For The Arts
  • Veteran Husband And Wife Team, William and Sue Wills, Begin 25th Year of Touring
  • Submission Are Now Open for the 2021 LDub Documentary Film Festival at Lake Worth Playhouse