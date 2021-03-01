SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL To Take The Stage at Diamond Head Theatre

Diamond Head Theatre will present Shout! The Mod Musical playing from March 12 through March 21.

Opening weekend starts on Friday, March 12 at 7:30 PM; Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 4:00 PM. The rest of the run continues Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM with additional shows on Saturday at 3:00 PM and Sunday at 4:00 PM. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit DiamondHeadTheatre.com.

Last seen at DHT in 2010, Shout! The Mod Musical explores the lives of five women from England in their 20s, 30s and 40s as they come of age. Flipping through the years like a musical magazine and taking you back to the music, the clothes and the freedom of the 1960's. It's upbeat, fast, funny and everything is front and center - from the dances, to the music to the hair.