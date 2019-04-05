Photo Flash: INTEGRAL BODIES at Kennedy Theatre

An innovative dance production that promotes inclusive dance-making and challenges stereotypes, prejudices, and assumptions about what a body means. Influenced by postmodern dance and Tanztheater, Integral Bodies is directed by our new Assistant Professor of Dance, Peiling Kao, in collaboration with DanceAbility artistic director Alito Alessi, a Guggenheim and the American National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship recipient. With dramaturgy by Professor of Theatre, Dr. Markus Wessendorf, this work of contemporary dance-theatre presents well-crafted physicality and choreography that embraces all kinds of bodies in performance. Movement is used to build equal opportunity for people from different cultures, races, ethnicities, genders, and physical abilities to perform together.

TICKETS

$25 Regular

$22 Seniors, Military, UH Faculty/Staff

$20 UHAA Members

$15 Students

$8 UH M?noa Students with valid ID

THROWBACK SATURDAY PRICES (valid for 4/6 show only):

$5 UHM Student with valid UHM ID

$10 Discount

$15 Regular

Tickets available online at etickethawaii.com, by phone at 944.2697, at Campus Center, at Stan Sheriff Box Office, and at the Kennedy Theatre Box Office (during open hours).

