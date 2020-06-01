Maui Community Theaters Prepare to Return to the Stage

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser has reported that community theater groups such as ProArts Playhouse and Maui OnStage are figuring out how to prepare to bring productions back to the stage in the time of the health crisis.

Lin McEwan, executive director of ProArts Inc., shared, ""As with nearly every sector of the economy, the arts have been hit hard during this time, and ProArts is, of course, no exception...That said, when the quarantine has been fully lifted, we are poised to pick up where we left off."

Most businesses can resume work beginning today, following social distancing guidelines. Shows which had previously been postponed are preparing to be put on stage.

Luana Whitford-Mitchell, executive director of Maui OnStage shared plans for their previously postponed production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. "We have every intention of doing this show when we are able to," she said. "When exactly that will be ... it's anyone's guess at this point."

