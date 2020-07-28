Manoa Valley Theatre's MVT LIVE to Feature Leilani Jones Wilmore This Friday

Tune in on July 31st

This week's episode of Manoa Valley Theatre's live streaming video series called MVT Live, features Hawaii born and Tony Award winning actress Leilani Jones Wilmore, discussing her background in theatre, what led her to the roles she has played and what's new in the world of entertainment.

Each live episode features chats with favorite actors and directors from current and past productions at MVT in a casual, from-home streaming video format. Executive Director Kip Wilborn will join in with news from the theatre and talk about the exciting new season, including four Hawaii premieres.

Hawaiian-born actress, Leilani Jones Wilmore, won the 1985 Tony Award for her performance on Broadway in the Hal Prince musical, Grind, co-starring Ben Vereen. She created the character of Chiffon in the original cast of Little Shop of Horrors and is featured on the Broadway cast albums of Little Shop and Grind. Her career as an actress/singer/dancer/coach spans over four decades. Leilani attended Punahou School and has a BA in Music Theory from University of Hawaii-Manoa. She currently works as a Voice Over artist in Descriptive Narration and teaches private voice lessons. She taught musical theater performance at the Idyllwild Arts Academy summer program for 7 years. She also directs a Children's Choir and volunteers with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS).

Manoa Valley Theatre continues its online streaming offerings by presenting, for a limited time, Lorenzo DeStefano's 2018 production of "SHIPMENT DAY," on MVT's Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/manoavalleytheatre) and YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/manoavalleytheatre).

Amid COVID-19 concerns, MVT will continue to follow the lead of our city, state and federal elected officials as it implements strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be in touch with ticket holders with any performance changes. MVT will also post updates on its website at manoavalleytheatre.com/alerts.

Manoa Valley Theatre recognizes Season Benefactor Sponsors Alexander & Baldwin, Inc., Cades Schutte and the Cades Foundation, and D. Suehiro Electric, Inc. The Season Presenter Sponsors are the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and 'Iolani School. Season Sponsors are Bob & Corrine Taylor on behalf of Maui Divers Jewelry, the George Mason Fund of Hawaii Community Foundation and Jeffrey S. Portnoy in memory of Sandi Portnoy. The Season Supporting Sponsor is First Hawaiian Bank.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You