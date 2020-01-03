Manoa Valley Theatre Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Manoa Valley Theatre continues its 51st season with one of the most awarded Broadway dramas of our time January 23 - February 9.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, adapted by Simon Stephens from the Mark Haddon novel by the same name, tells the story of a mystery surrounding the death of a neighbor's dog. The incident is investigated by young Christopher Boone, who has an autism spectrum condition, as he launches a thrilling detective journey that is a heartwarming and uplifting adventure for every one of us. The play is the winner of seven 2013 Olivier Awards and five 2015 Tony Awards, including Best Play.

Stage Direction - Rob Duval. Set design - Rachel Filbeck. Scenic Artist - Willie Sabel. Lighting design and Master Electrician - Jonah Bobilin. Co-costume design - Jennifer Hart and Trudy Hodnefield. Props Design - Sara Ward. Hair and make-up design - Lisa Ponce de Leon. Sound design - Jason Taglianetti. Stage Manager and Assistant Director - Hulita Drake. Performing in the show are Jim Aina as Ed, Ann Brandman as Voice 6, Grey Buxton as Voice 3, Sara Malia Hatfield as Voice 1, Athena K. Iokepa as Voice 5, Adrian Khactu as Voice 4, Dylan Chace Lee as Christopher, Mathias Maas as Voice 2, Therese Olival as Judy and Emily Wright as Siobhan.

The production will run January 23 - February 9. Show times are Wed. 7:30 p.m., Thur. 7:30 p.m., Fri. 8 p.m., Sat. 8 p.m., and Sun. 4 p.m. Tickets are $40. Seniors and military are admitted for $35, youth 25 years old and younger are $22. Minimum age is 13. Call 988-6131 or purchase tickets online at manoavalleytheatre.com. The doors will open for seating one hour prior to each performance. Beverages will be available for purchase on site. No outside food or drinks are allowed. The play is performed in two acts with one intermission.





