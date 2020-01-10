Manoa Valley Theatre has announced a second season of the Manoa Valley Theatre Music and Comedy Series featuring some of Hawaii's favorite entertainers in a six-part subscription series beginning on January 28th with Erhu virtuoso Tsun-Hui Hung along with two-time GRAMMY Award-nominee slack key guitarist Jeff Peterson.

"We are thrilled to have this level of talented artists who will join us in our second season of music and comedy," said Kip Wilborn, Executive Artistic Director of MVT. "There is great value for our patrons to enjoy these performers, with easy accessibility to Manoa Valley Theatre without going to Waikiki."

Tsun-Hui Hung with Jeff Peterson

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

The Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning musicians will feature their new music at Manoa Valley Theatre. "Our journey has gone further, and the program will include our originals, Hawaiian, Chinese, Tango, Bluegrass, Classical, and more!"

Tavana with Sam Ites

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

TAVANA is a multi-instrumentalist, virtuoso and rocker one-man band from Honolulu who uses electronic drum triggers to lay down a variety of grooves with his feet to accompany himself on guitar, banjo, lap steel, or ukulele, while singing soulful, island-inspired Rock and Blues. Tavana has been the supporting act for Shakey Graves, Alabama Shakes, Xavier Rudd, and Kaleo, and has performed and recorded with Eddie Vedder, John Cruz, Henry Kapono, Leon Mobley, Chris Chorney and others. His 2017 album 'Aloha Spirit' was nominated for a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Best Contemporary Album of the Year and he just completed a major tour in 2018, sharing his musical aloha with fans in Canada, Japan, and on the U.S. Mainland. He will be joined by drummer Sam Ites in this intimate and soulful evening of music.

Ginai

Monday, February 10, 2020

Local songstress, Ginai, will present a show entitled, "Gone But Not Forgotten - The music of Nancy Wilson, Lena Horn, and Carmen McRae." Three-time Hawaiian Music Awards winner and the winner of two Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards, Ginai has proven to be a compelling surge of dynamism that continues to shock your mind, body and soul with her charismatic, hypnotic voice and welcoming stage presence. When you hear her voice and see her perform, you can't help but be captivated.

Frank De Lima

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Frank De Lima is one of Hawaii's most popular and beloved comedians. For more than 30 years, this award-winning comic has been entertaining local residents and tourists alike with his zany parodies, outrageous sense of humor, and spontaneous creativity. Frank's specialty is translating issues - such as current events, fads, attitudes, and people - into fresh musical parodies.

Hot Club of Hulaville

Monday, May 25, 2020

With Hot Club of Hulaville, you never get just a concert. This Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning band never fails to please with Swing Jazz inspired by Django Reinhardt and the Hot Club of Paris. This time... the art ensemble goes to a different part of the Continent - Portugal - as it explores the exquisitely dramatic Portuguese blues called Fado! This music is intense...it is gorgeous...and it will make you feel.

The instrumental quartet is fantastic, featuring Duane Padilla on violin, Sonny Silva on guitar, along with special guest Randy Wong - the leader of the Honolulu Youth Symphony. Finally, our special featured guest is Mr. Jeff Linsky on guitar and ukulele. Of course, Fado is all about the great vocals. Ms. Ramana Vieira - a great fadista from the Bay Area - will be the featured vocalist. She is a fantastic and engaging singer and has international acclaim for Fado. A special appearance by Hawaii's own Ryan Souza will round out the evening.

Azure McCall

Monday, April 6, 2020

Jazz vocalist Miss Azure McCall and pianist Tennyson Stephens take the stage featuring some original music, songs from the American Songbook to include standards from Jazz vocalists such as Sarah Vaughn, Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington and Billie Holiday and some of their contemporary vocal duos.

Curtain time is 7:30 p.m.; bar service will be available. Tickets for the six shows are $225, which includes a $30 discount; individual tickets are $40; now on sale at 988-6131 or visit manoavalleytheatre.com.





