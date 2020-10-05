Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOONLIGHT MELE Concert Series Will Benefit the Historic Hawaii Theatre Center.

The concert takes place on October 22, 2020.

HA.KA. Entertainment will present Moonlight Mele Concert Series to benefit the Historic Hawaii Theatre Center. The concert takes place on October 22, 2020.

This series of Live-Stream concert events will help to raise money for the preservation and operation of the Historic Hawaii Theatre Center, help to put our technical crews back to work, and move to a point where our musicians are paid for performing again.

This seventeeth concert will feature local favorite SISTAH ROBI KAHAKALAU & KALA'E CAMARILLO on the Hawaii Theatre Center stage and live-streamed on Hawaiian Music Live, Hawaii Theatre's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Donations are accepted to support the theatre. Please visit https://bit.ly/Support4HTC or you can also donate at https://paypal.me/HawaiiTheatre.


